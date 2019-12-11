Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUSA, Folium Merge To Create Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoid Producer

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 5:09pm   Comments
Share:
AUSA, Folium Merge To Create Non-Psychoactive Cannabinoid Producer

Australis Capital Inc (OTC: AUSAF) (CSE: AUSA) announced a merger Wednesday of AUSA, Folium Equity Holding LLC and Folium Merger Sub, LLC a new Colorado subsidiary of AUSA.

AUSA will acquire all outstanding Folium membership units that it does not already own. 

Folium and Merger Sub will merge, and Folium will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSA, with AUSA being rebranded as Folium Biosciences. 

"Folium's core [tenets] of quality, science, scale and innovation — coupled with its broad customer base, long runway of product innovation, operating history, minimal debt structure and opportunities to further grow the business organically and through M&A — makes this an exciting and unique opportunity for AUSA stakeholders," AUSA CEO Scott Dowty said in a statement. 

Folium is a vertically integrated producer, manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived non-psychoactive cannabinoids in North America. 

The company is unique in that its growth has been organic and funded through sales, and it has a track record of consistent profitability, CEO and co-founder Kashif Shan said in a statement. 

"Now, with access to the public markets and the strategic addition of key seasoned management personnel experienced in operating a public company, we are positioned to navigate to the next level of success in concert with the existing leadership team here at Folium."

Posted-In: AUSA FoliumCannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AUSAF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
These Were The Companies Added And Removed From OTC Markets Indexes At The End Of Q3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.76
-0.17
- 1.42%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.86
-0.0519
- 0.75%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.97
-0.05
- 0.29%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$314.33
0.75
+ 0.24%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Exclusive: The FADER Launches Its Own Weed Brand Ahead Of Its Famous Annual SXSW Party

The FADER, one of the best-known music and culture publications in North America, will be launching a new line of cannabis products, Benzinga has learned ... read more

NYSE Warns CannTrust Is No Longer In Compliance With Listing Rules

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST)(TSX:TRST) said Tuesday afternoon it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that it's no longer in ... read more

Michigan Cannabis Retailers Running Out Of Flower, Setting Purchase Limits To Meet Demand

Demand for recreational weed is pretty high in Michigan. “People traveled from across the state, braved the cold and stood in line for hours to be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Hawaiian Cannabis Brand Noa Botanicals Expands To The Mainland