This Company Is Sending Hemp Tissue Culture To Outer Space
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2019 4:52pm   Comments
Front Range Biosciences announced their partnership with SpaceCells USA and BioServe Space Technologies at the University of Colorado to send hemp and coffee tissue culture to space.

The mission will transport plant cultures to space via SpaceX to examine zero gravity's effects on the plants' metabolic pathways.

"This is one of the first times anyone is researching the effects of microgravity and spaceflight on hemp and coffee cell cultures," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-Founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "There is science to support the theory that plants in space experience mutations. This is an opportunity to see whether those mutations hold up once brought back to earth and if there are new commercial applications."

Posted-In: BioServe Space Technologies Front Range Bio SpaceCells USA SpaceX University of ColoradoCannabis News Markets

