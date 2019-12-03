Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brazil Regulates Sale Of Medical Marijuana Products
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Brazil Regulates Sale Of Medical Marijuana Products

Brazil has become the third Latin American country to regulate the sale of medical marijuana after Uruguay and Colombia. Mexico could soon follow the trend.

On Tuesday, ANVISA (the National Agency for Health Supervision) announced it has unanimously approved the regulation of medical marijuana to be sold at pharmacies and drugstores nationwide. Brazil is Latin America’s biggest and most-populated country, with over 210 million inhabitants.

The measure will become effective in 90 days, with regulation details to be published through the National Gazette shortly.

See Also: Federal Agency Issues Policy To Improve Hiring Conditions For People With Drug Convictions

A New Opportunity For Patients

Medical marijuana use was allowed in Brazil in 2015, but until now, patients were only able to obtain imported medical products with strict authorization of ANVISA. New “cannabis-based” products are expected to hit shelves by the first half of 2020.

For the time being, cannabis cultivation isn't allowed in Brazil, but the agency is moving forward with discussions on the topic. Manufacturers must import the semi-elaborate product and can only work after receiving a special GMP certificate from ANVISA. Full plant imports are still not allowed.

Both CBD and THC products will be available at pharmacies. CBD products, and those containing less than 0.2% of THC can be prescribed normally. Products with 0.2% THC or more can only be prescribed to terminal patients or in such cases where patients don’t respond to traditional treatment.

"Achieving a cannabis regulation through [ANVISA] could mean that Brazil becomes a key player in the Latin American cannabis market, not only because of its geographical and climatic diversity but also for how significant the market would be within the Brazilian population,” said Silvia Muñoz, a cannabis industry insider and Responsible for Government Affairs LATAM in the International Cannabis and Cannabinoids Institute in Czech Republic.

Featured image by Raphael Nogueira on Unsplash.

Posted-In: Cannabis Government News Regulations Health Care Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.98
-0.2
- 1.64%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.64
-3.02
- 0.97%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.85
0.053
+ 0.78%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.93
0.01
+ 0.06%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market.  The ... read more

Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that one of its oil products has obtained approval for use under Ireland’s new Medical Cannabis ... read more

Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday that its Aphria Diamond growing facility subsidiary obtained an $80-million credit ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Federal Agency Issues Policy To Improve Hiring Conditions For People With Drug Convictions