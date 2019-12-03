Brazil Regulates Sale Of Medical Marijuana Products

Brazil has become the third Latin American country to regulate the sale of medical marijuana after Uruguay and Colombia. Mexico could soon follow the trend.

On Tuesday, ANVISA (the National Agency for Health Supervision) announced it has unanimously approved the regulation of medical marijuana to be sold at pharmacies and drugstores nationwide. Brazil is Latin America’s biggest and most-populated country, with over 210 million inhabitants.

The measure will become effective in 90 days, with regulation details to be published through the National Gazette shortly.

A New Opportunity For Patients

Medical marijuana use was allowed in Brazil in 2015, but until now, patients were only able to obtain imported medical products with strict authorization of ANVISA. New “cannabis-based” products are expected to hit shelves by the first half of 2020.

For the time being, cannabis cultivation isn't allowed in Brazil, but the agency is moving forward with discussions on the topic. Manufacturers must import the semi-elaborate product and can only work after receiving a special GMP certificate from ANVISA. Full plant imports are still not allowed.

Both CBD and THC products will be available at pharmacies. CBD products, and those containing less than 0.2% of THC can be prescribed normally. Products with 0.2% THC or more can only be prescribed to terminal patients or in such cases where patients don’t respond to traditional treatment.

"Achieving a cannabis regulation through [ANVISA] could mean that Brazil becomes a key player in the Latin American cannabis market, not only because of its geographical and climatic diversity but also for how significant the market would be within the Brazilian population,” said Silvia Muñoz, a cannabis industry insider and Responsible for Government Affairs LATAM in the International Cannabis and Cannabinoids Institute in Czech Republic.

Featured image by Raphael Nogueira on Unsplash.