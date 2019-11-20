Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greenlane, Philter Labs Partner Up For North America Distribution
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
Greenlane, Philter Labs Partner Up For North America Distribution

Philter Labs, a pioneer in smoke and vapor filtration technologies, announced Wednesday an exclusive channel partnership with Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) to distribute Philter’s POCKET and PHLIP brands to vape shops, licensed dispensaries and smoke shops in the United States and Canada.

The partnership expands Philter’s retail footprint across North America, and supplements the company’s existing online and direct-to-consumer sales channels.

See Also: Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

“It is an honor to be included in Greenlane’s elite portfolio of brands," Philter Labs founder and CEO Christos Nicolaidis told Benzinga. "With their proven track record and strong retail relationships in both Canada and the US we have immediate access to their thousands of retail outlets. This allows us to build a robust distribution program and rapidly penetrate retail environments where smokers and vapers shop. Greenlane is helping us expand our business and, at the same time, helping to encourage conscientious, universally acceptable vaping practices.”

The company says their scientific process eliminates smoke and vape through a series of molecular changes that results in zero emissions.

“Anyone who has ever smoked or vaped has encountered at least one situation where they wished they could make their smoke disappear,” Nicolaidis told Benzinga. “Philter’s POCKET and PHLIP micro personal air filters enable adults who choose to vape or smoke to easily and efficiently filter their secondhand emissions.”

Posted-In: Christos Nicolaidis PhilterCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNLN)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 18, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 15, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 14, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.12
0.4553
+ 6.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.56
0.5656
+ 4.72%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.20
0.575
+ 3.46%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.63
-1.27
- 0.41%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis. "The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

European Cannabis Market Snapshot: An Analyst's Highlights From The MedCann World Forum