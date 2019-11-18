Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 4:48pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis.

"The truth of the matter is, there's not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug," said Biden, who added that more research needs to be done before he would sign off on federal legalization. 

In his 36-year-long career as a U.S. Senator, Biden stood behind a number of bills that supported tough punishment for non-violent possession charges.

Biden does support the idea of states regulating the drug independently and has softened his position on possession charges, stating that they should not be considered a crime.

His campaign supports revising past convictions, expunging unlawful and racially biased incarcerations.

Leafly Scientist: Legalization Needed To Continue Research

Biden and 17 other candidates are vying to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. 

Primary elections are scheduled to take place from February to June.

The Democratic Party's eventual choice for 2020 will have strong consequences for the cannabis industry. 

Some of Biden's competitors, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, have stated they support full federal legalization. 

Nick Jikomes, Leafly's principal research scientist, said Biden is out of touch with the majority of Americans who want safe, legal access to cannabis. 

"There is no compelling scientific evidence that cannabis is a 'gateway drug.' There is strong evidence that medical cannabis can be effective in the treatment of chronic pain in adults and may help people decrease their use of highly addictive prescription opioids." 

The individual cannabinoids found in cannabis such as CBD are being studied for anti-addictive properties and the potential to help prevent relapse in opioid addiction, he said.

The country needs federal legalization to continue researching the vast potential of the plant, Jikomes said. 

NCIA: Biden Stuck In War On Drugs Mindset 

Several studies contradict Biden's comments, said Rob Dhoble, managing director at Havas ECS and a medical cannabis expert. 

He emphasized cannabis’ role in helping people overcome addiction to other substances, mentioning a study conducted in 2015.

“Findings include high self-reported use of cannabis as a substitute for prescription drugs (63%), particularly pharmaceutical opioids (30%), benzodiazepines (16%) and antidepressants (12%). Patients also reported substituting cannabis for alcohol (25%), cigarettes/tobacco (12%) and illicit drugs (3%),” according to the International Journal of Drug Policy. 

Morgan Fox, a spokeswoman for the National Cannabis Industry Association, said removing cannabis from the schedule of controlled

substances and regulating it at the federal level is the only effective path to repairing the harm caused by past marijuana policy. 

“Despite mountains of evidence showing there is nothing intrinsic to marijuana that increases consumer desire or likelihood to try other substances, Joe Biden appears to be stuck in the outdated 'war on drugs' mindset that he helped perpetuate in Congress,” she said. 

“Prohibition is the real gateway — to wasted resources, discrimination, criminality, lost opportunity and public health problems.”

Photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Posted-In: Havas ECS Joe Biden LeaflyCannabis Politics Exclusives Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization
Cannabis Short Sellers Up Another $190M In November
The Week In Cannabis: Drake And Tony Hawk Get In The Weeds, Linton Joins Vireo, And A Myriad Of Earnings
How I Grew My 'Herbally-Focused' Instagram To 500,000 Followers With No PPC
Michigan Cities Vote On Recreational Marijuana: What You Need To Know
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.39
-0.3788
- 5.6%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.05
-0.7
- 4.18%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.70
-0.335
- 2.78%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.98
0.17
+ 0.05%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Mainstream Payroll Providers Are Dropping Cannabis Businesses: Who's To Blame?

A troubling trend is emerging in the world of cannabis: established payroll and HR companies are suddenly dropping clients in the space, including many who ... read more

Aphria Announces New Board Of Directors, Executive Appointments

By J Rodrigo Safdiye Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced all seven candidates listed in its management information circular were elected as directors at the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Meet The 2019 Fintech Listmakers: Gregory Zuckerman