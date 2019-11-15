Glass House Group Appoints Graham Farrar As President

Glass House Group, a California-based cannabis and hemp company, earlier this week appointed Graham Farrar as president.

In his new role, Graham will oversee the company’s short and long-term business strategies, budgets and operations, and report up to Glass House Group CEO Kyle Kazan.

A long-time entrepreneur and an original team member of both Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) and Software.com, Farrar brings decades of experience working in technology, cannabis and emerging markets. He entered into the cannabis space after founding Elite Garden, a soil enrichment company, then later on Glass House Farms, which now serves as Glass House Group’s cultivation and manufacturing arm.

See Also: Vireo Health Gets New CFO

Commenting on his new role, Farrar told Benzinga, “A core focus of mine will be to leverage my experience in technology, data and analytics to drive operational efficiencies across Glass House Group, its brands and partnerships. As proud ‘tech geek,’ I am also particularly excited to help drive our company forward as it continues exploring the incredible power of cannabinoids and we enter into a new, exciting era of the cannabis and hemp sectors.”

Earlier this year, Farrar lead Glass House Group’s joint venture with Cadiz, the first NASDAQ-listed company to enter into a joint venture with a cannabis and hemp company. He also helped launch artist Bella Thorne’s new cannabis and CBD brand, Forbidden Flowers and Santa Barbara’s first adult-use retail location, The Farmacy, also opened its doors with the help of Farrar’s expertise and backing.