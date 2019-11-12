Market Overview

Tilray Trades Down On Q3 Results; Price Per Gram Drops 48% Year-Over-Year
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2019 4:49pm   Comments
Tilray Trades Down On Q3 Results; Price Per Gram Drops 48% Year-Over-Year

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were moving higher Tuesday after the cannabis company reported a third-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at a loss of 36 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $51.1 million, beating estimates by $1.51 million.

“Our performance in the third quarter, including solid revenue growth and sequential gross margin expansion, reflects the positive business trends we have underway,” Brendan Kennedy, Tilray’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“We are in the early days of seeing our strategic initiatives bear fruit — including our European expansion, brand portfolio evolution and strategic partnership product launches. We continue to expect significant growth in the fourth quarter and into 2020.”

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 409% year-over-year
  • Net selling price per gram was $3.25, down from $6.21 year-over-year.

Tilray shares were down 1.34% at $21.28 in Tuesday's after-hours session. 

Photo courtesy of Tilray. 

Posted-In: Brendan Kennedy Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

A Few Notable Winners From The Canadian Cannabis Awards

The sixth annual Canadian Cannabis Awards were held Nov. 8 at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto. In addition to top names in cannabis, the ... read more

Exclusive: Leafly Launches Cannabis Lab Testing Certification Program

Cannabis information company Leafly on Tuesday will announce its Leafly Certified Labs Program, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The program aims ... read more

Cronos Group Posts Q3 Revenue of CA$12.7 Million, Launches New CBD Brand PEACE+

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) posted third-quarter net revenue of CA$12.7 million ($9.6 million) Tuesday, up by 238% from CA$3.8 ... read more
