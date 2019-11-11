Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can-Fite Obtains Patent For Treatment Of Osteoarthritis In Mammals
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 11, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Can-Fite Obtains Patent For Treatment Of Osteoarthritis In Mammals

Israeli biotechnology company Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) said Monday that its drug candidate Piclidenoson for the treatment of osteoarthritis in mammals has been granted Patent No. 10,265,337 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with the title “Use of A3 Adenosine Receptor Agonist in Osteoarthritis Treatment.”

The company is considering possible partnerships with companies from the animal health pharmaceutical industry that could in-license and create Piclidenoson for the companion animal market.

Canine osteoarthritis is being treated with oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that only address symptoms and have damaging side effects, and an injectable disease modifying osteoarthritis drug which only affects the progression of the disease, according to the company.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Piclidenoson, “a novel, first-in-class, A3 adenosine receptor agonist small molecule, orally bioavailable drug,” is said to offer safer and more effective oral treatment for canine osteoarthritis. It is also in Phase III trials for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

“As the number of companion animals increase and their role in family life becomes more prominent, the animal health market has shown robust growth. Piclidenoson may provide superior relief to companion animals for indications including canine osteoarthritis. While Can-Fite remains entirely focused on the development of Piclidenoson for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis indications, we do see an opportunity to out-license our drugs in the veterinary market,” CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman said in a statement.

Can-Fite BioPharma is a biotechnology company focused on treatments for cancer, sexual dysfunctions and inflammatory diseases.

It recently partnered with Univo Pharmaceuticals on medical cannabis-based therapeutics.

The stock was trading 2.52% higher at $2.44 at the time of publication Monday. 

Posted-In: Univo PharmaceuticalsCannabis News Health Care Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CANF)

20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
23 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Markets Down, Dow Loses More Than 200 Points
27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$307.46
-1.47
- 0.48%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.65
0.0302
+ 0.22%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.64
0.01
+ 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Ark-La-Tex Cannabis Business Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
LA JOLLA, CA
The Florida Cannabis Expo
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
MIAMI, FL
see all

'Unmatched Cannabis Experience': Canopy Growth Partners With Drake To Launch More Life Growth Company

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced Thursday it has partnered with a Canadian rapper and singer Drake for the purpose of launching a ... read more

California Suspends Nearly 400 Cannabis Business Licenses

Almost 400 cannabis companies in California had their licenses suspended by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control last week because they didn’t ... read more

Looking For A Job In The Cannabis Or Hemp Space? Leafwire Jobs Is Here

Cannabis business network Leafwire this week launched Leafwire Jobs, featuring 100% cannabis and hemp industry jobs. The job board launched with 1,500 ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Index Gives All-In Maritime And Intermodal Spreads To The Midwest