Supreme Cannabis Company Hires Former Aphria Sales Exec

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) said Monday it has hired Joel Toguri, the former vice president of sales at Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), as its senior vice president of commercial.

The exec's role will be to manage the company’s provincial and retail sales strategies across all brands. He will work on enhancing leading sales strategies and retail growth opportunities, according to The Supreme Cannabis Co.

Beyond Aphria, Toguri's résumé includes stints at Southern Glazer’s of Canada, MolsonCoors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) and Beam Global Spirits & Wine.

“Mr. Toguri's impressive career spans the cannabis, beverage alcohol and apparel industries. He brings over 20 years of regulated industry knowledge and pertinent cannabis distribution expertise to Supreme Cannabis. It is a privilege to welcome a proven and skilled leader to our continuously improving team," Supreme Cannabis CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal said in a statement.

"From the outset, Mr. Toguri will lead the launch of Blissco's high-quality CBD oils to the Canadian wellness market and continue to build the 7ACRES brand and distribution to cement it as the leading premium flower brand nationally. The company's talented sales team will benefit from Joel's proven leadership abilities and strong industry network across Canada."

Supreme Cannabis Co. shares were trading 3.36% higher at 53 cents at the time of publication Tuesday.

