Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Supreme Cannabis Posts 90% Jump In Quarterly Net Revenue
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 9:36am   Comments
Share:
Supreme Cannabis Posts 90% Jump In Quarterly Net Revenue
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSX: FIRE) (OTC: SPRWF) reported fourth-quarter and full-year results Tuesday that included  quarterly net revenue of $19 million, a 90% increase from the previous quarter.

The company posted fiscal 2019 total revenue of $41.8 million, up 370% from fiscal 2018.

Supreme Cannabis achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million for the quarter versus negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the same quarter of 2018.

The company’s projections for fiscal 2020 include net revenue between $150 million and $180 million and positive adjusted EBITDA.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"We end fiscal 2019 as one of the few Canadian cannabis businesses building sustainable operations and valuable brands, reporting $3.2 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter," CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal said in a statement.

"Our positive adjusted EBITDA and significant revenue growth in the fourth quarter reflects the rapid scale of our 7ACRES business and continued strong sales pricing for our brands from the provinces as we transition our premium supply to recreational sales channels."

Supreme Cannabis owns a global diversified portfolio of various cannabis companies, brands and products such as 7ACRES, Blissco Cannabis Corp, Truverra Inc. and Cambium Plant Sciences. 

The stock was trading 2.56% higher at $1.09 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPRWF)

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Utah Holds Special Session On Legalization, Supreme Cannabis Earnings And More
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week, July 22
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$17.97
-0.0169
- 0.09%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$24.11
0.0151
+ 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$10.82
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.95
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more

Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic

A conversation with Warren Bobrow, Author of "Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzzworthy ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Zynerba Plunges On Midstage Zygel Data In Epileptic Patients