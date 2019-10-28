Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Acreage Holdings, GreenAcreage Announce Sale-Leaseback Deal Worth $70M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 4:33pm   Comments
Share:
Acreage Holdings, GreenAcreage Announce Sale-Leaseback Deal Worth $70M

Cannabis operator Acreage Holdings, Inc (CSE:ACRG.U) (OTC: ACRGFannounced Friday the closing of a sale-leaseback deal worth around $72 million with GreenAcreage Real Estate, a cannabis-focused REIT.

Properties and facilities in Pennsylvania, Florida and Massachusetts were funded and closed Friday, and the companies said they expect to close on additional facilities in Illinois and Connecticut within the next month. 

The deal calls for GreenAcreage to provide up to about $43.9 million in additional funding to properties in Florida and Illinois.

Acreage has concurrently entered into long-term, triple-net leases with GreenAcreage and will continue to operate licensed cannabis facilities at the properties. 

“Acreage Holdings took a long, hard look at our portfolio of real estate holdings and made a strategic decision to rationalize our business strategy. We are in the business of bringing to market the best cannabis products possible and making them accessible to as wide an audience of patients and adult use consumers as is viable,” Acreage CFO Glen Leibowitz said in a statement. 

“Acreage Holdings never intended to be a real estate company, and as the cannabis industry is a capital-intensive business, tying up capital that can be deployed elsewhere is not in our shareholders' best interest. By working closely with GreenAcreage, we will be able to focus on our core competencies: growing the plant, processing it into consumer/medical products and building out a network of retail locations across the country.”

Acreage shares were down 0.33% at $5.98 at the close Monday. 

Related Links:

Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy: Drop In Cannabis Stocks Isn't The End Of The Run

Canopy Growth CEO Talks Leadership Concerns, Vaping, Beverages, Acreage Deal

Posted-In: GreenAcreage Real EstateCannabis News REIT Contracts Markets Real Estate

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRGF)

The Week In Cannabis: Hexo Postpones Q4 Report, Rapinoe Teams With CBD Brand, Sanders Unveils Legalization Plan
These Were The Companies Added And Removed From OTC Markets Indexes At The End Of Q3
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy: Drop In Cannabis Stocks Isn't The End Of The Run
Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.17
-0.32
- 1.56%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.44
-0.0806
- 0.95%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.01
-0.13
- 0.92%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.34
1.75
+ 0.58%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Certification Council's Cannabis Sustainability Symposium Series
October 29, 2019
WORCESTER, MA
4th Annual Cannabis Lab Conference & Expo
October 28, 2019 - October 29, 2019
MIAMI, FL
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
Cannabis Capital Convention
October 30, 2019
AMSTERDAM, NL
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Canadian Rail Union Eyes November Strike