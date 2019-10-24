Canopy Rivers And Kindred Partner For Brokerage, Marketing

Earlier this week, Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF) and Kindred announced a partnership that gives Canopy Rivers’ portfolio companies access to Kindred’s brokerage, marketing, and brand-building services. The partnership comes shortly after cannabis 2.0 regulations in Canada, and highlights the importance of distribution as brands play an ever-growing role in the cannabis space.

The partnership is already in action for one Canopy Rivers portfolio. Shortly after the Canopy Rivers announcement, TerrAscend Corp (OTC: TRSSF) announced a brokerage partnership with Kindred where the latter will serve as the exclusive broker for TerrAscend products in Canada.

“The alliance with Kindred emphasizes the benefits afforded to companies in the Canopy Rivers ecosystem,” said Narbé Alexandrian, President & CEO, Canopy Rivers. “Kindred’s experience and expertise in distribution is a significant value add for our portfolio, and we’re excited to see first hand how our portfolio, starting with TerrAscend, leverages this expertise to get ahead in cannabis 2.0.”