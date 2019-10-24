Market Overview

Canopy Rivers And Kindred Partner For Brokerage, Marketing
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2019 3:54pm   Comments
Earlier this week, Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF) and Kindred announced a partnership that gives Canopy Rivers’ portfolio companies access to Kindred’s brokerage, marketing, and brand-building services. The partnership comes shortly after cannabis 2.0 regulations in Canada, and highlights the importance of distribution as brands play an ever-growing role in the cannabis space.

The partnership is already in action for one Canopy Rivers portfolio. Shortly after the Canopy Rivers announcement, TerrAscend Corp (OTC: TRSSF) announced a brokerage partnership with Kindred where the latter will serve as the exclusive broker for TerrAscend products in Canada.

See Also: TerrAscend Enters Strategic Partnership with Cannabis Brokerage Kindred Partners

“The alliance with Kindred emphasizes the benefits afforded to companies in the Canopy Rivers ecosystem,” said Narbé Alexandrian, President & CEO, Canopy Rivers. “Kindred’s experience and expertise in distribution is a significant value add for our portfolio, and we’re excited to see first hand how our portfolio, starting with TerrAscend, leverages this expertise to get ahead in cannabis 2.0.”

