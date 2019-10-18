All The Announcements From The Annual California Cannabis Business Conference

Missed the NCIA’s 3rd Annual California Cannabis Business Conference earlier this month? Dying to find out what happened?

Benzinga Cannabis had a correspondent there, who reported on all of the major announcements.

International Cannabis Farmers Association

Booth # 531

Social: @ICfarmers

Company Overview: The International Cannabis Farmers Association (ICFA) is a group of Cannabis farmers, scientists, and other thoughtful stakeholders working together to promote the unique quality and ecological benefits of sun grown Cannabis products while preserving the heritage of traditional farming communities.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC? Proposing an initiative to provide Tax Refunds for Cannabis Cultivators

What else would you like attending media to know about? Amidst the backdrop of recent significant legal, regulatory and political changes in the Cannabis landscape, the ICFA was formed by farmers, scientists, and other thoughtful stakeholders to establish the science, data and consumer education necessary to break down barriers around sun grown Cannabis and to promote the quality and ecological superiority of traditionally farmed Cannabis and Cannabis-derived products.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Kristin Nevedal, kristin@icfa.farm

Wurk

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Booth # 318

Social: @enjoywurk

Company Overview: Designed specifically for the cannabis industry, our platform allows employers to protect and streamline their operations, while providing an environment where people are a priority every step of the way. Our intuitive, all-in-one solution automates the most complicated and risk-prone processes associated with hiring, scheduling, and paying employees.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC? Wurk is proud to offer a Visa Paycard exclusively for employees of the cannabis industry. This eliminates the need for outdated paper checks and eases the banking challenge employees may face.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Heather Smyth hsmyth@enjoywurk.com

Color Label Solutions

Booth #404

Social: https://www.facebook.com/colorlabelsolutions/

Company Overview: Color Label Solutions is the premier provider of print on-demand color labels; and not flexible packaging.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC?: Yes; air tight, on-demand color flexible packaging for flower.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Guy Mikel; guy@colorlabelsolutions.com

OG Cannabis Insurance Services

Booth #306

Social: @ogcannabisinsurance

Company Overview: Since 2016 we've positioned our agency as the most experienced team of insurance professional providing cannabis businesses complete and comprehensive risk management tools and solutions.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC? Introducing two new solutions to trouble areas cannabis operations face today: BCC & CA DMV required state filings availability and a new insurance program for enterprise & multi state operations.

What else would you like attending media to know about? Most product liability insurance policies being purchased do not include coverage for Vape Pen claims and are pushed by uninformed agents & brokers.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Manuel, manuel@ogcannabisinsurance.com

Entrinsia

Booth #632

Social: @cortexcan

Company Overview: Cloud software for forward thinking cannabis operators looking for a single place to manage employees, assets, plants, manufacturing and cultivation sensors. Our system can be customized to fit unique requirements of each operation and to comply with regulatory requirements.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC? We are announcing the launch of Cortex. Cortex is an AI and IoT integrated cannabis operator management platform designed from the ground up to meet the unique requirements of the cannabis industry. Our AI backend monitors all aspects of an operation to alert about potential issues before they become expensive problems.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Jai Ahuja, jai@entrinsia.com

Bolton & Company

Booth # 313

Social: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bolton-&-company/

@boltoncompany

Company Overview: Bolton & Company’s Cannabis Insurance specialists work strategically to find the right insurance products and coverage for its cannabis industry clients, including dispensaries, cultivators, extractors, developers and infusers. With high standing and access to the nation's most trusted carriers, Bolton’s specialists work consultatively with clients to protect their investments and assets, mitigate their industry-specific risks and strengthen their organization through a range of benefit and HR-related solutions.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC? Bolton is excited to host its second cannabis business summit--this time in Southern California in February of 2020. We will assemble another panel of cannabis industry thought leaders and practitioners for this must-attend event focused on education and networking.

What else would you like attending media to know about? Bolton understand the need and challenge of businesses within California's Cannabis Industry. We have the knowledge and ability to provide appropriate insurance coverage when much of the insurance industry are unable or unwilling.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Greg Toumassian - gtoumassian@boltonco.com

WeCann, Inc.

Booth #214

Social: https://www.instagram.com/wecann.biz/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wecann/

Company Overview: WeCann offers a full suite of services including real estate acquisition and disposition, licensing fulfillment, public advocacy, and business and investment consulting. With over 75 licensing applications throughout the state returning an 85% success rate, and over 20 executed cannabis real estate transactions, WeCann be your cannabusiness solution.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC? We have expanded to the east coast, and are now servicing the state of MA.

What would you like attending media to know about? We recently updated our track record and in just over 2.5 years we have submitted 76 cannabis business licensing applications to various municipalities throughout California, with an 85% success rate.

Organnx

Company Overview: Organnx’s California Processing Facility is located in Hollister, California. Organnx’s manufacturing facility encompasses 18,672 square feet and operates in

accordance with Organnx’s ISO 9001:2015 compliant Quality Management System. GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) compliant manufacturing operations are available on dedicated machines and are available for contracting. Automated packaging, bulk packaging, white labeling and device filling services are performed onsite based on customer needs.

What would you like attending media to know about? Weekly and monthly contracts for Acme-Oil™, Acme-Distillates™ and Acme-Powder™ are now available.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Lewis Dutel - lewis@organnx.com

Rad Source

Company Overview: Since 1997 Rad Source Technologies has been the expert in providing renewable, non-isotope, ionizing radiation replacements for self-shielded gamma irradiators. Currently, there are over 300 renowned hospitals, universities, and pharmaceutical research institutions using Rad Source X-ray technology. Rad Source has become the leader in innovation with current irradiator technology, and we continue to expand to new applications that our technology is used on.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Sherry Ridgway - SRidgway@radsource.com

Cascade Sciences

Social: Instagram @cascade_botanical

Facebook: @cascadesciences

Company Overview: Cascade Sciences has years of expertise to ensure our customers are equipped with the right vacuum ovens, vacuum pumps, laboratory drying ovens, traps, chillers, and distillation/evaporation process tools. Our history dates back to 1992 and Cascade TEK, an industry leader in vacuum drying processes.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Amanda Sheely, Amanda@cascadesciences.com

Vangst

Booth # 211

Social: @vangsttalent

Company Overview: We make it easy for cannabis companies to hire the best talent on the market because we have the largest network of cannabis employees in the world.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: marketing@vangst.com

Cannabis Corporate Law Firm

Booth # 323

Social: N/A

Company Overview: The Cannabis Corporate Law Firm is a boutique business and real estate law firm, representing a wide variety of individuals investors and cannabis businesses throughout California.

What else would you like attending media to know about? The Cannabis Corporate Law Firm is here to meet the unique needs of the commercial cannabis community with an eye toward diversity, compliance and legality from the outset to further our clients’ interests and avoid complicated legal and criminal issues in this complex, highly regulated industry.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: dana@cannabiscorplaw.com

Green Leaf Payroll and Business Solutions

Booth #627

Social: N/A

Company Overview: Built for the cannabis industry, Green Leaf Payroll and Business Solutions provides payroll, integrated timekeeping, employee onboarding, HR technology, and individualized HR support to assist your company with creating everything from job descriptions and policies to successfully navigating employee issues. Unlike traditional service providers, we understand the complexities and importance of maintaining compliance for your cannabis business.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Kira@greenleafbizsolutions.com

NUGL

Booth #717

Social: @NUGLofficial

Company Overview: NUGL is an all new technology-based multimedia platform that combines a cannabis search and business directory with social media and networking tools. All of this seamlessly integrates with digital and print publications, and an internal cannabis ad server, for extended reach and exposure. NUGL is community driven, user focused, and together with our fans have built an environment where content, services and networking capabilities for all things cannabis, are welcomed and enjoyed by all.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information: Esther M. Santos, COO, esther@nugl.com

Cannabis Advertising Partners

Booth # 701

Social: @cannabisadvisingpartners

Company Overview: Cannabis Advising Partners provides full-service licensing, compliance and business services for cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, microbusinesses and other industry-related companies that operate in the State of California. Building on over 20 years of experience with CA compliance and currently managing 1,300 facilities, we help all types of cannabis-related companies navigate the new and complex requirements that surround everything from the submission of an annual license application, to the broad range of intricate ongoing compliance standards that are mandated by law.

What else would you like attending media to know about? Our vision is to be your dedicated partner in getting your business formed, licensed and compliant with the new laws that govern the cannabis industry in California. Our job as your trusted advisor is to ensure your ongoing compliance with all state and local regulations.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information:

Andrew Jerzewski, andrew@cannabisadvising.com

ProKure Solutions

Social: @ProKure1,

https://www.linkedin.com/company/prokure-solutions-llc/

Brief company overview: The ProKure® product line consists of ProKure® V Liquid (EPA Reg.87508-3-89334), ProKure® G Fast Gas (EPA Reg.87508-2-89334) and ProKure® D Extended Release Gas. By using ProKure’s patented products and patent-pending protocols, cultivation professionals can safely and cost-effectively produce any quantity of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) on-site, in both gas and liquid forms. Utilizing products like ProKure V, the ProKure protocol is developing a reputation in the industry as an effective way of disinfecting and deodorizing grow facilities and has become a staple in IPM programs for major cultivators.

Do you have any important updates to share at CCBC? ProKure's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Bernie Lorenz, will speak on a panel highlighting successful IPM strategies on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Contact for photos, interviews or more information:

Melissa Forbes, melissa.forbes@prokure1.com, 702-856-9059