Alkaline Water Co. Launches New CBD Balms, Oils And More
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 5:09pm   Comments
Alkaline Water Co. Launches New CBD Balms, Oils And More

The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) announced Thursday the launch of its A88 infused products division. This comes a month after the company's acquisition of AQUAhydrate, a bottled water producer backed by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jillian Michaels and Mark Wahlberg,

A88 infused products will include salves, balms, lotions, essential oils and bath-salts all made with full-spectrum hemp. The company looks to capitalize on the relationships it has built from its flagship product, Alkaline88.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Simply put, Alkaline88 is a trusted and highly regarded lifestyle brand that we think will resonate extremely well with consumers searching for high-quality CBD products," said Aaron Keay, Alkaline Water's chairman. "It’s a completely natural brand extension for Alkaline88 to go after a share of the entire CBD market, and given my personal experience in Cannabis and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) related products, I believe we can be one of the market leaders as both our topicals and digestibles move towards full-scale production in 2020.

“...Add in our recently announced AQUAhydrate acquisition and the scale and eyeballs this brings to the Alkaline Water Company, we think there are many more surprises we will be able to unveil in the coming months and 2020 to capture more market share with both growing brands”

Posted-In: A88 Alkaline Water Diddy Mark WahlbergCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

