Eaze Launches Hospitality Business To Provide Cannabis To Hotel Guests In California
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2019 3:43pm   Comments
Eaze announced Tuesday a new partnership with Recreational Embassy, a curator of cannabis and hemp solutions for the luxury hospitality market. The companies will work together to bring cannabis to hotel guests with the launch of Eaze Hospitality.

The Eaze Hospitality concierge service will debut at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows Santa Monica. Hotel guests over the age of 21 will be able to access a concierge service aimed at answering questions and providing guidance in relation to different cannabis products.

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California is the first property to install Eaze Hospitality. With its services, guests will have access to customized in-room menus that feature low-dose and non-inhalation hemp and cannabis products.

“This partnership signifies an important reality: cannabis is more accepted than ever before. Our mission is to expand access to safe and legal cannabis, and today's luxury travelers shouldn't have to look too far. Eaze Hospitality marks a first-of-its-kind marriage between tourism and cannabis and we couldn't be more excited,” Sheena Shiravi, Senior Director of Marketing at Eaze, told Benzinga.

Image courtesy of Eaze.

Posted-In: Eaze Eaze Hospitality Fairmont Miramar

