Cannabis Media Outlet The Fresh Toast Now Reaching 1M+ Daily Readers Through National Distribution Deal

Less than three months ago, Tribune Content Agency, a division of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ: TPCO) inked a deal with cannabis content provider The Fresh Toast to provide reliable cannabis information on its platform.

Earlier this week, the media company disclosed millions of people are reading this cannabis-focused content on a daily basis. Tribune Publishing Chief Digital editor Grant Whitmore said the content resonates with readers from around the United States.

Tribune Publishing content appears in over 625 regional newspapers via direct ownership, and through Tribune Content Agency. The Fresh Toast estimates this provides it with the largest reach among cannabis media outlets, with an approximate audience of 30 million to 45 million monthly potential readers.

At the event, The Fresh Toast also announced it's working its medical partner, Skipta, to expand into polling.

Ted Search, CEO of Skipta, announced the companies will be conducting three polls targeting their 1 million affiliated healthcare professionals – 250,000 of which are active physicians. At least one of the polls will be targeted toward medical marijuana.

Both Search and The Fresh Toast founder and publisher JJ McKay agree on the point that physicians will not fully embrace prescribing medical marijuana until it's federally legal and overseen by the FDA.

“Presently, cannabis it is not covered by malpractice or insurance and there is concern regarding product consistency which provides reliability for prescriptions,” said McKay, adding the intent is to change this as soon as possible. “We take the public trust very seriously and work to provide quality content every day… We are working with traditional partners regarding our polling. We want the public and healthcare community to have faith in the data we gather and share.”

The Fresh Toast is a content partner of Benzinga.

Image by Patrick McMullen. L-R: Theodore Search, JJ McKay, Grant Whitmore.