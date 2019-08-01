Tribune Content Agency, a division of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ: TPCO), said Wednesday it reached an agreement with cannabis content provider The Fresh Toast to provide reliable cannabis information on its platform.

As part of a new partnership, content from The Fresh Toast will be offered across 600 media and digital information publishers who receive content from Tribune, the companies said in a press release. Tribune cited the growing public interest in cannabis and related products and the medical marijuana movement in its decision to partner with The Fresh Toast.

Fresh Toast is "honored" by the level of trust both Tribune and the general public afford the company, JJ McKay, founder and publisher of The Fresh Toast, told Benzinga in a statement. The outlet wants to offer the public better access to learn about cannabis and the medical cannabis space.

"We take this seriously and want to make it a win for our companies," the statement said.

"We continue to serve readers with topical, engaging information," Colin McMahon, Chief Content Officer of Tribune Publishing said in the press release. "We look forward to collaborating with The French Toast."

