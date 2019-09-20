Hall Of Flowers Freshmen Class: All The Brands And Products Debuting At The California Event

Hall of Flowers has become one of the leading events in the cannabis industry, especially for B2B networking – needless to say, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference remains our favorite investor-focused event.

Particularly interesting about Hall of Flowers is the massive amount of new brands and products that choose to launch there.

Benzinga's Javier Hasse attended this year's conference. Here’s a list of all the brands and products debuting at Hall of Flowers this week, in alphabetical order.

Aster Farms

Website: https://www.asterfarms.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asterfarms/

Where it's available for purchase: Throughout California: https://www.asterfarms.com/findus

What's Now, New, Next?

Aster Farm's Day To Night Pre-Roll Pack and Harry’s Harvest, a give-back program from Aster Farms with an emphasis on supporting the communities where we live and farm.

Better Days Bakery

Website: http://betterdaysbakeries.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/betterdaysbakeries/

Where it's available for purchase: Will know after the show!

What's Now, New, Next?

Brand debut launching with vegan and gluten free edibles with no processed sugars.

Bloom Farms

Website: https://getbloomfarms.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloomfarms/

Where it's available for purchase: Throughout California and elsewhere: https://getbloomfarms.com/find-us/

What's Now, New, Next?

Debuting new Liquid Live Resin San Fernando Valley cartridge; reached 2 million meals donated with 1:1 program

Country Cannabis

Website: http://countrycannabiscompany.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/countrycannabisco/

What's Now, New, Next?

Country Cannabis speaks to the millions of people who live outside major cities, the everyday, hard-working American. Debuting tinctures, edibles, cannabis-infused sparkling water, and more.

Goodness

Website: www.iwantgoodness.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iwantgoodness/

Where it's available for purchase: Select California dispensaries & delivery services, Leaflink, Nabis.

What's Now, New, Next?

goodness is a new conscious cannabis brand for feeling good and doing good. 10% of their profits are dedicated to help innovative, local nonprofits fight for the wellbeing of people and planet. Debuting at Hall of Flowers, we’re launching in California with Hearts - a line of heart-shaped cannabis-infused tablets - and a partnership to help Lava Mae provide mobile hygiene to people experiencing homelessness.

Lucid Green

Website: www.lucidgreen.io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucidgreen.io/

Where it's available for purchase: www.lucidgreen.io

What's Now, New, Next?

New blockchain-powered platform that drives cannabis product transparency for both consumers and brands by providing access to a product’s complete supply chain information. Announcing lineup of 14 brand partners, including Papa & Barkley, Humboldt’s Finest, Bhang, and more at Hall of Flowers.

Mary Radio

From the creative juggernaut of MARY Magazine and MARY Marketplace comes MARY Radio - the audio portal to the brands' interviews, exclusive music sets, panel discussions and more. MARY radio, aong with the rest of the MARY content portfolio, highlights its three pillars to educate, change and cultivate.

Mindset Organics

Website: http://mindsetorganics.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mindsetorganics/

Where it's available for purchase: Dispensaries in San Diego and soon Lowell Café.

What's Now, New, Next?

We’re launching the company at Hall of Flowers: Edible Company launch – From Pharmaceutics to Holistics – Pharma Veterans Trade Pills for Cannabis.

Mindy's Artisanal Edibles

Website: https://www.mindysedibles.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mindysedibles/

What's Now, New, Next?

James Beard award-winning chef Mindy Segal's line of delectable edibles, Mindy's Artisanal Edibles, is coming to a dispensary near you. Preorders are now available with any Cresco Labs sales rep at Hall of Flowers.

Nabis' Retail Portal

Website: https://www.nabis.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getnabis/

Nabis are an independent distribution company delivering 70 brands to retailers across the state of California with a guaranteed 36 hour delivery window anywhere in the state.

What's Now, New, Next?

Nabis is demoing its new retailer portal at HoF this year, which enables retailers to centralize all order and compliance information directly on its platform.

Natural Wonder

Website: https://naturalwonderspray.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturalwonderspray/

Currently available in select retailers in Oregon.

What's Now, New, Next?

An Acreage brand, Natural Wonder sprays are and odorless cannabis breath sprays, delivering precision dosage in portable, easy-to-use containers, with zero calories and low-sugar. Natural Wonder sprays offer a convenient and controlled cannabis experience, perfect for new to cannabis or veteran consumers with active lifestyles. To honor of its adventurous spirit, Natural Wonder will exhibit a rock wall for guests to climb during its Hall of Flowers debut.

The Original Jack Herer via Gen!us

Website: https://www.geniusthc.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geniusthc/

Where it's available for purchase: 17+ dispensaries in CA and the Genius Flagship store on Melrose (7569 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046)

What's Now, New, Next?

gen!us are launching The Original Jack Herer flower partnership and three new sauce carts: Gelato, Birthday Cake, Orange Zkittles.

In partnership with the estate of the legendary Jack Herer, genIus products is proud to present The Original Jack Herer strain for brains.

Herer, known affectionately as the Hemperor was a tireless, pioneering advocate for hemp and cannabis reform. Herer was an early believer in hemp and cannabis as valuable resources for food, clothing, fuel, medicine, adult use and beyond.

With respect for Herer's legacy, gen!us is producing authentic Herer flower, to honor a person whose life's work was the basis for cannabis reform.

Debuting at Hall of Flowers, on Sept. 19 in Sonoma, California, Herer's heirloom strains will come in artisanal flower in beautiful, environmentally friendly, recyclable glass jars.

Pantry

Website: https://pantryfoodco.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pantryfoodco/

What's Now, New, Next?

Debuting a line of medicated olive oil using the Frank #1 selling olive oil as the base. Also debuting is Pantry’s Food Hall, a pop-up restaurant concept featuring menu items from New York-based Frankie’s 457 Spuntino, upcoming Los Angeles culinary lifestyle brand, Gusto Green, and innovative beverages by Xicama. Located at The Showcase Cafe on the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Pantry is bringing the culinary world to Hall of Flowers. Dine-in and enjoy a meal developed by award-winning chefs.

Pluto

Website: www.experiencepluto.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/experiencepluto/

What's Now, New, Next?

This highly conceptual brand is debuting at Hall of Flowers. Releasing a sauce pod collection with Hanu Labs hardware containing High terpene extractions from fresh frozen flower, live resin sauce.

Sisu

Website: http://www.sisuextracts.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sisu

What's Now, New, Next?

Sisu Extracts, California’s leading cannabis extractor, launched its new wholesale flower department and white labeling department, making the company a complete supply chain solution. In exchange for biomass, Sisu provides their expansive network of 180 farmers with 70% of distillate profits. Now, they are providing a space for product and leveraging a network of distillate partners to act as a conduit between the farmer and the buyer. Sisu is also launching its new white-labeling department. This department allows brands to enter the California vape market at scale with a high-quality product.

The Botanist Herbalist Series

Website: https://www.shopbotanist.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamthebotanist/

Where it's available for purchase: Available in select retailers in California, with availability in additional states coming soon.

What's Now, New, Next?

The Herbalist Series is the first collection to launch under The Botanist, a retail and product brand deeply rooted in health & wellness and focused on the holistic power of cannabis to help people live balanced lifestyles. The series includes 5 unique tincture blends that combine the full spectrum of the cannabis plant with botanical essential oils rooted in aromatherapy and Ayurvedic medicine. The Botanist debuts "The Botanist Greenhouse", a sensory oasis where guests can escape the heat and rejuvenate with botanical refreshments during Hall of Flowers.

Tradecraft Farms

Website: https://www.tradecraftfarms.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tradecraft_Farms/

What's Now, New, Next?

Hemp Wrapped Blunts - rolled with a vintage cigar rolling machine from The Dominican Republic. Available in 3 packs and 6 packs.

Trees By Game

Website: https://treesbygame.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/treesbygamecalifornia/

Where it's available for purchase: Dispensaries in both CA & AZ

What's Now, New, Next?

Debuting 'Blunt Weed,’ a brand new and very affordable product line.

Photo credit: The calm before the storm - pre opening pic of Hall of Flowers, by Sara Brittany Somerset.