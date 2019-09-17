Market Overview

Bruce Linton Joins Cannabis Pet Market, Becomes Special Advisor To Better Choice Company
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTC: BTTR), an animal health and wellness CBD company, said Tuesday it has appointed co-founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) Bruce Linton as a special advisor.

At Better Choice, Linton's duties will include working on broadening the company’s cannabinoid animal research, developing internal intellectual property, and investigating strategic and partnership opportunities.

“I look forward to working closely with the Better Choice team to solidify its global expansion plans, identify other strategic opportunities that will increase shareholder value and expand my role at the Company in the future,” Linton said in a statement.

Linton recently spoke with Benzinga about his interest in joining the booming pet market.

“I want to have high visibility and influence over how dog and other mammal research occurs,” he said. “I want to have the ability to look at where brands are being aggregated and brought together, because there's gonna be some big value in that.”

Better Choice CEO Damian Dalla-Longa said that "a core focus of our partnership will be developing a more comprehensive understanding of the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids for animals in federally permissible ways."

Better Choice's stock closed Monday’s session at $4.15 per share.

Photo credit

Posted-In: Bruce Linton Damian Dalla-LongaCannabis News Management Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says 'I'm Cheering For Entrepreneurs'

The July decision by Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to oust co-founder and then-CEO Bruce Linton sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry. The ... read more

What Is The Future Of CBD Industry In The United States?

By Abraham Villegas. Just like the iPhone, CBD is one of those rare products that has made an explosive entrance into the marketplace. One day most of ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more
