Bruce Linton Joins Cannabis Pet Market, Becomes Special Advisor To Better Choice Company

Better Choice Company, Inc. (OTC: BTTR), an animal health and wellness CBD company, said Tuesday it has appointed co-founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) Bruce Linton as a special advisor.

At Better Choice, Linton's duties will include working on broadening the company’s cannabinoid animal research, developing internal intellectual property, and investigating strategic and partnership opportunities.

“I look forward to working closely with the Better Choice team to solidify its global expansion plans, identify other strategic opportunities that will increase shareholder value and expand my role at the Company in the future,” Linton said in a statement.

Linton recently spoke with Benzinga about his interest in joining the booming pet market.

“I want to have high visibility and influence over how dog and other mammal research occurs,” he said. “I want to have the ability to look at where brands are being aggregated and brought together, because there's gonna be some big value in that.”

Better Choice CEO Damian Dalla-Longa said that "a core focus of our partnership will be developing a more comprehensive understanding of the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids for animals in federally permissible ways."

Better Choice's stock closed Monday’s session at $4.15 per share.

