Exclusive: Meet The New $75M Cannabis Fund Focused On 'Tangentially-Related Service Businesses'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
Exclusive: Meet The New $75M Cannabis Fund Focused On 'Tangentially-Related Service Businesses'
Hydroponics Inc., a national provider of agricultural supplies and logistics specific to the cannabis and hemp industries, is launching a multi-million-dollar special acquisition fund.

The company said it will deploy up to $75 million to acquire tangentially-related service businesses within the North American cannabis industry over the next 24 months.

The company told Benzinga the goal is to construct a portfolio of established companies characterized by profitable operating histories, high-margins, and low customer concentration - all against the backdrop of a data-driven platform.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"We’ve taken what was a successful, regional agricultural supply company for the cannabis industry and created a scalable resource for commercial cultivators across the country," said Ken Alston, CEO of Hydroponics Inc. "We recognize the importance of the professional, agricultural supply chain - expanding traditional markets while delivering superior products and services. Cultivators must have reliable data and analytics. We look forward to additional investments so our customers can raise consumer perception of their brands and increase profitability."

Courtesy photo.

Hydroponics, Inc. is a 10-year old company with a rich history in the California cannabis industry. Acquired through a sidecar investment firm funded by notable CEOs, entrepreneurs, and family offices, the investment and operating team identified the opportunity to disrupt and professionalize the supply chain utilizing Hydroponics, Inc. as its platform.

Since the acquisition, the company has expanded its geographic footprint into 15 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, expanded its management team with procurement and data experts, and developed agricultural solutions and analytics for large-scale cultivators.

Shopify Launches CBD Business In The US: 'Shopify Didn't Get Into CBD; CBD Got Into Retail'

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) (TSX: SHOP) is launching Tuesday a series of new features aimed at helping merchants selling hemp and hemp-derived CBD products in ... read more

Meet Pluto, The New Cannabis Brand That Just Gets What Cool People Like Nowadays

Pluto is officially debuting this week at famed cannabis event Hall Of Flowers. It does not present itself as a cannabis brand, but rather as an alternative ... read more

Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic

A conversation with Warren Bobrow, Author of "Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails & Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzzworthy ... read more
