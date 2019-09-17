Cannabis, Hemp And Coffee-Focused AgTech Company Front Range Bio Raises $8.5M

Front Range Biosciences, a technology provider for the breeding and production of new plant varieties and seeds in hemp, coffee and regulated cannabis industries, on Monday announced it completed an $8.5 million capital raise it has dubbed an insider round.

The Insider Round allows FRB to expand its lead over new entrants in the space, propelled by data-driven innovation and a strong team.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"With this round of funding, we will increase the expansion of our Clean Stock program, breeding program and intellectual property portfolio allowing FRB to continue to scale our operations and bring new products to market" said Dr. Jon Vaught, CEO and Co-Founder of Front Range Biosciences.

"The continued global advancement of cannabis legalization has created an opportunity for unprecedented growth and innovation in agriculture. We look forward to furthering our growth trajectory as we continue our mission of providing the highest quality products to our community of growers and farmers."