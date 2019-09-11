Lift & Co. Launches Cannabis Consumer Data Platform In Canada

Toronto-based tech company and cannabis review site Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTC: LFCOF) launched a new consumer data platform in Canada this week. Dubbed Cohesion, the platform was designed for marketers, seeking to help them answer questions like “are we building brand loyalty?” or “should our product pricing be reevaluated?”

Cohesion gives cannabis brand marketers a holistic picture of the cannabis consumer, their behaviors, attitudes and perceptions, developed from the deep consumer information contained in the Lift.co consumer review and receipt platform.

Lift & Co. is offering cannabis brands free trial access for the first year to a top-level scorecard if they register by Dec. 31, 2019.

“This is a nascent industry with restricted marketing capabilities and a lack of industry data that’s keeping brands at arm’s length with their consumers,” Sean Copeland, VP of Data for Lift & Co., told Benzinga. “As legalization 2.0 draws in 3 million new consumers and hundreds of new brands to compete for their business, Cohesion is poised to enable marketers to inform their product strategies, marketing and merchandising in ways they haven’t been able to in this industry to-date.”