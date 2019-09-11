Market Overview

Lift & Co. Launches Cannabis Consumer Data Platform In Canada
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
Lift & Co. Launches Cannabis Consumer Data Platform In Canada
Toronto-based tech company and cannabis review site Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTC: LFCOF) launched a new consumer data platform in Canada this week. Dubbed Cohesion, the platform was designed for marketers, seeking to help them answer questions like “are we building brand loyalty?” or “should our product pricing be reevaluated?

Cohesion gives cannabis brand marketers a holistic picture of the cannabis consumer, their behaviors, attitudes and perceptions, developed from the deep consumer information contained in the Lift.co consumer review and receipt platform.

Lift & Co. is offering cannabis brands free trial access for the first year to a top-level scorecard if they register by Dec. 31, 2019.

“This is a nascent industry with restricted marketing capabilities and a lack of industry data that’s keeping brands at arm’s length with their consumers,” Sean Copeland, VP of Data for Lift & Co., told Benzinga. “As legalization 2.0 draws in 3 million new consumers and hundreds of new brands to compete for their business, Cohesion is poised to enable marketers to inform their product strategies, marketing and merchandising in ways they haven’t been able to in this industry to-date.”

Posted-In: Canada Sean CopelandCannabis Markets Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) said Monday it has closed credit facilities with a group of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

Exclusive: Vinzan International Announces Cannabis Acquisition, Formation Of Vinzan Colombia

It all started in January, at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when the Vinzan International team met Colombian university professor Jairo Moreno. ... read more
