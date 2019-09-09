Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tilray Shareholder Privateer Holdings Extends Lock-up
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2019 10:09am   Comments
Share:
Tilray Shareholder Privateer Holdings Extends Lock-up
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) said Monday that its largest shareholder, Privateer Holdings, has signed a definitive agreement to extend the lock-up it has on Tilray shares and provide for the distribution of 77% of Tilray shares to Privateer equity holders over two years.

Tilray was originally incubated and financed by Privateer as one of its wholly owned operating subsidiaries before closing a Series A funding round in February 2018.

Privateer distributed its ownership of its three other operating subsidiaries unrelated to Tilray directly to Privateer stockholders, leaving no material assets in Privateer other than the 75 million shares it currently holds in Tilray.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"We appreciate the long-term confidence that Privateer has in the Tilray business and we look forward to having their investors as part of our stockholder base,” Tilray CFO Mark Castaneda said in a statement.

“We believe this transaction will give Tilray greater control and operating flexibility, while allowing us to effectively manage our public float." 

Tilray shares were trading down 4.09% at $30.75 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $300 and a 52-week low of $25.15.

Related Links:

Genesco Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance

Meredith Corporation Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Privateer HoldingsCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TLRY)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stocks Show Signs Of Life As Aurora, Canopy, Others Move Higher
Tilray Is Down 55% In 2019: What Do The Fundamentals Say?
The Latest USDA Report Shows Similar State Of CBD Affairs In Canada, US
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019