Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 2:45pm   Comments
Share:
'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Health Canada has granted biopharmaceutical researcher and cannabis producer Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) with a research license that will allow the company to perform research and intellectual property development on cannabinoids at its facility in the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto.

The license also allows Avicanna to import active pharmaceutical ingredients into Canada from the company’s own subsidiaries’ facilities in Colombia.

Why This License Is Unique

"We’re the only company in all of MaRS that has a cannabis license now. It's a cannabis license, but for research and pharmaceutical development," CEO Aras Azadian told Benzinga in an interview.

"It’s a huge thing, a massive milestone, because we can now apply to import our own cannabinoids to conduct R&D and pharmaceutical development, which will lead to further we can do pre-clinical studies."

Avicanna's labs are located inside Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)'s life sciences incubator JLABS.

The CEO emphasized Avicanna’s role as a specialized cannabinoid pharmaceutical researcher and developer.

The main reason the company became vertically integrated was due to the need to obtain high-quality products to work with, Azadian said. Although Avicanna is a licensed producer, the company’s mission is in R&D, he said. 

Given the restrictions on cannabis research, no other company inside the incubator has yet been granted with a research license of this kind, Azadian said. 

"MaRS is like the Silicon Valley for life sciences here in Canada."

The complex houses over 1,200 Canadian life science and tech companies.

"Now, all the medical community — all the researchers that we collaborate with — will have access to further cannabinoid research through Avicanna and its lab."

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Importing Avicanna’s Own APIs

Avicanna owns Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., two cultivation subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia, and has recently developed an in-house third-party quality assurance and testing facility.

Through its new license, Avicanna will be able to import active pharmaceutical ingredients, or cannabinoids directly to its own lab, where the company will be able to extend its research and product development.

"In this way, Avicanna has further fortified its leadership position in the cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical industry and will further leverage working with top Canadian researchers, clinicians and world-class institutions, many of which are located meters away from the newly licensed lab," the CEO said. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Picture from Unsplash. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Aras Azadian Avicanna Heatlh Canada JLABSCannabis News Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Lilly's Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J's Tremfya In Phase 4 Study
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Veru, A Catalyst-Rich Biopharma
Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls
KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint
Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0027
- 72.97%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
0.1975
+ 35.91%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.0127
- 24.17%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0022
+ 17.89%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.06
0.009
+ 17.65%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
-0.0115
- 16.91%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0004
+ 14.17%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.09
0.2397
+ 12.96%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
0.0236
+ 12.9%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.34
0.0378
+ 12.61%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.04
-0.0052
- 11.6%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.79
0.18
+ 11.18%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.001
- 11.11%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.10
0.01
+ 11.11%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.66
-0.08
- 10.82%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.32
-0.0387
- 10.81%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.0088
- 10.5%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
0.0377
+ 10.47%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0044
+ 10.19%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
0.0039
+ 10.13%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
-0.0149
- 9.31%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.29
-0.0281
- 8.83%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.04
-0.1002
- 8.79%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.56
-0.1475
- 8.63%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0069
+ 8.3%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.01
-0.088
- 8.01%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
-0.0189
- 7.88%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.06
-0.34
- 7.73%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.69
0.0493
+ 7.69%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
-0.0499
- 7.45%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.019
- 7.39%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
-0.0333
- 7.07%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
0.0019
+ 7.04%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.10
-0.0072
- 6.98%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
-0.0232
- 6.89%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.97
1.1875
+ 6.68%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.02
+ 6.67%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
0.0229
+ 6.54%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.27
0.135
+ 6.34%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.17
0.2481
+ 6.33%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
0.02
+ 6.25%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.18
-0.0113
- 5.85%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.09
-0.065
- 5.65%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.036
- 5.25%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.11
0.0054
+ 4.95%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
0.0012
+ 4.94%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0034
- 4.93%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.92
0.09
+ 4.92%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.78
-0.04
- 4.91%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.40
-0.12
- 4.76%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$1.00
-0.05
- 4.76%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.44
0.2
+ 4.72%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.43
-0.02
- 4.44%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.79
0.49
+ 4.34%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
-0.0079
- 4.34%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.64
-0.3907
- 4.33%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.28
-0.5525
- 4.31%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.0106
- 4.25%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.0131
- 4.13%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
-0.0075
- 4.12%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.40
-0.06
- 4.11%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0015
- 4.1%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
-0.005
- 4%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
0.0231
+ 3.98%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0057
+ 3.9%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
0.0109
+ 3.89%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$114.50
4.2082
+ 3.82%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.61
0.205
+ 3.8%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.77
-0.7127
- 3.66%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.001
+ 3.64%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.64%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.26
-0.0096
- 3.63%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
-0.0185
- 3.59%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.0071
+ 3.53%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.92
-0.1791
- 3.51%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
-0.0058
- 3.48%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
-0.0093
- 3.45%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.60
-0.1268
- 3.41%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
0.02
+ 3.33%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.45
-0.1499
- 3.26%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
-0.0046
- 3.22%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0091
- 3.16%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.45
-0.047
- 3.14%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.42
-0.0457
- 3.12%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$4.98
-0.16
- 3.11%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.78
-0.3
- 2.98%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$149.61
-4.56
- 2.96%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 2.86%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.96
-0.0572
- 2.84%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.08
-0.09
- 2.84%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
0.0252
+ 2.83%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
0.007
+ 2.8%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.72%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.80
-0.0499
- 2.7%
Tilray (TLRY)
$29.13
-0.8
- 2.67%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.20
-0.115
- 2.67%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.16
0.03
+ 2.65%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
-0.0179
- 2.58%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.001
+ 2.56%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.14
0.12
+ 2.39%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.49
-0.11
- 2.39%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.48
-0.1907
- 2.2%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$132.97
-2.98
- 2.19%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.72
0.0359
+ 2.13%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.14
-0.089
- 2.11%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.92
0.0995
+ 2.06%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.97
0.12
+ 2.05%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
0.004
+ 2.04%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0021
+ 2.03%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
0.0093
+ 2.03%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 1.89%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
0.0049
+ 1.86%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.62
-0.105
- 1.84%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.75
-0.1
- 1.71%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.52
-0.0089
- 1.69%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$27.16
0.4412
+ 1.65%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
0.007
+ 1.65%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.02
-0.0331
- 1.61%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
0.0048
+ 1.57%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.51
0.1
+ 1.56%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.64
-0.01
- 1.54%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.64
-0.0099
- 1.52%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.00
0.0149
+ 1.51%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.77
0.17
+ 1.47%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0039
- 1.47%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.25
-0.106
- 1.44%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.81
-0.0115
- 1.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.45
-0.1548
- 1.33%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
-0.01
- 1.32%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.59
-1.01
- 1.32%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.88
-0.025
- 1.32%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.20
-0.0155
- 1.28%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.20
0.04
+ 1.27%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.83
-0.0105
- 1.25%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.99
-0.05
- 1.24%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.84
-0.01
- 1.18%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.41
0.05
+ 1.15%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
0.0064
+ 1.08%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.03
0.03
+ 1%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
-0.0095
- 0.99%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.18
-0.0017
- 0.94%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.26
0.05
+ 0.81%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.77
-0.095
- 0.8%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
0.01
+ 0.76%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.85
-0.44
- 0.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.81
-0.1601
- 0.62%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.65
-0.06
- 0.51%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.87
-0.56
- 0.5%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.50
-0.0072
- 0.48%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.00
0.0705
+ 0.47%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0015
+ 0.45%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.63
-0.03
- 0.45%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$291.19
-1.135
- 0.39%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.66
0.01
+ 0.38%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.90
0.06
+ 0.32%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.39
-0.0067
- 0.28%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0001
+ 0.26%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.15
-0.0499
- 0.26%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.92
-0.02
- 0.25%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0011
+ 0.25%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
0.0003
+ 0.25%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.87
0.017
+ 0.17%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.73
0.09
+ 0.16%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.75
-0.03
- 0.13%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.79
-0.02
- 0.12%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.17
0.05
+ 0.09%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.65
-0.0004
- 0.07%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.44
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.37
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$0.99
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.00
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.11
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.19
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.22
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

Defying The Odds With A Dream, Some Weed, And A Ton Of Determination: The Inside Scoop On Frank Shamrock

It was arguably one of the most exciting fights in UFC history. The year was 1999. Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz. Ortiz had three consecutive wins before ... read more

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

After Firing, Bruce Linton Buys More Shares Of Canopy Growth

Bruce Linton in early July was "terminated" as Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) CEO, but that didn't stop him from buying more shares in ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run

Former Global Head Of Capital Markets For NYSE Joins Cannabis Company