Avicanna, Sigma Analytical Partner On First GMP/GLP Cannabis Testing Lab In South America
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
Cannabis researcher and cultivator Avicanna announced a joint venture Thursday with the Canadian full-service testing and research laboratory Sigma Analytical Services Inc. to set up the first cannabis-exclusive analytical facility in South America that Canadian, European, U.S. and EU GMP standards. 

The laboratory will perform testing on cannabis products analyze the presence of pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, aflatoxins and microbials, as well as perform genotyping and cannabinoid and terpene profiling.

"This level of world-class quality testing is a necessity for Avicanna's pharmaceutical development and clinical development programs, but will also be established as a minimum requirement for all of our product categories as we aim to establish a global standard for cannabinoid-based solutions," Avicanna CEO Aras Azadian said in a statement. 

Avicanna owns Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., two cultivation subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. The region lacks GMP/GLP compliant cannabis-exclusive analysis labs.

The lab facility will be located inside the Santa Marta Golden Hemp grounds and will offer its services to a wide variety of licensed producers and small farmers, according to Avicanna. Testing is expected to start early in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

"With cannabinoids and terpenes being increasingly used as active pharmaceutical ingredients in various types of products, it is imperative to establish the most accurate and precise methodologies for efficacy and safety of products," Sigma Analytical CEO Dr. Kaveh Kahen said in a statement. 

"Sigma Analytical looks forward to bringing our years of experience in Canada and the U.S., proven methodologies and know-how in cannabis testing to South America." 

The new venture will be owned approximately 61% by Avicanna and 39% by Sigma Analytical.

An on-site testing facility will allow Avicanna to forgo ending samples overseas for globally compliant quality assurance.

Photo by Javier Hasse. 

