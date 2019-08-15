Michigan-Based Gage Cannabis To Expand Operations

Gage Cannabis Co., a craft cannabis brand based in Michigan, on Thursday announced plans to expand its network across the state and open several retail locations. The company will open 13 provisioning centers and create more than 100 jobs.

Gage's first retail location will open in Ferndale on Aug. 30. The second facility is scheduled to open in Adrian in early September.

To supply the provisioning centers, Gage Cannabis will operate a cultivation facility of over 150,000 square feet and a processing facility. It also plans to partner with several international brands to provide a wide range of proprietary products.

Why It's Important

Gage uses a small-batch approach to cultivation and processing in order to deliver high quality cannabis and cannabis products.

The company holds city and state approvals for more than 20 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 13 provisioning center licenses.

In 2018, voters in Michigan approved the legalization of recreational cannabis. At the Benzinga Cannabis Conference on Thursday, CIO of Rose Capital CIO Sat Joshi said the state's cannabis market could easily top $2 billion in the next few years.

After Ferndale and Adrian, Gage Cannabis plans to open locations in Detroit, Battle Creek, Bay City, Buena Vista, Center Line, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Traverse City, Lenox Township and other cities.

