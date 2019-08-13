C3 Industries Opens Its First Dispensary In Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based cannabis producer C3 Industries said Tuesday it officially entered the Michigan cannabis market with the opening of its first dispensary in the state.

What Happened

C3 Industries' "High Profile" dispensary is based in Detroit. The store provides a selection of products, such as flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals and tinctures.

The store include products from other brands on the market, but will also feature C3's own full line of products once its cultivation and manufacturing facility is completed.

What's Next

C3 Industries plans to invest more than $15 million in the Michigan cannabis industry for its headquarters, cultivation and manufacturing facility in Webberville and a retail network of "High Profile" dispensaries.

The recently-opened dispensary is the first of 15 to 20 stores C3 industries plans to open across the state over the next 24 months. The next two locations in Ann Arbor and Grant are scheduled for opening this fall.

C3 Industries' cultivation and manufacturing facility is also expected to open later this year.

