Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CohnReznick's Ira Weinstein Talks Social Equity Ahead Of Cannabis Capital Conference
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
CohnReznick's Ira Weinstein Talks Social Equity Ahead Of Cannabis Capital Conference
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Ahead of the Cannabis Capital Conference Detroit, the Benzinga events team sat down with Ira Weinstein of CohnReznick to learn more about social equity initiatives in Michigan.

Want to hear more? Weinstein will be moderating the social equity panel Thursday at the Westin Book Cadillac.

Joined by former Michigan legislator Coleman Young Jr. and Ken Bryant, a member of the Michigan Regulatory Agency's social equity board, the group will be among the first to discuss this new initiative.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Benzinga: How do the social equity initiatives intersect with diversity and inclusion in the Michigan industry?

Weinstein: Michigan, like every state, has certain communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. The focus is obviously on disadvantaged communities, which unfortunately are often more represented by people of color and those at the lower end of the economic spectrum.

An initiative like this will create participation and inevitably reflect a diverse group and one that is different in many ways from those who will more easily participate in this economic opportunity. In order to be successful, this will have to be embraced and supported across the public-private partnership in which everyone is engaged. 

BZ: What are the challenges in how the social equity initiatives are defined and enacted? 

IW: Any time legislation or regulation creates a preference — even the most well and appropriately intended effort — it's difficult to implement and manage.

With so much economic opportunity in play, there is a need to create a more level playing field from among licensees, but also a practical reality that you want to have immediate progress in launching this adult use market. So getting everyone to accept the need for social equity is the easy part; executing is much more challenging.

BZ: Why does this matter? What impact does it have on the new Michigan market?

IW: Since we are still in the early stages of the adult use market and since Michigan is more like many states than what transpired in some already functioning markets, eyes will be on this program. It is important for some early victories in the social equity context and the ability to champion them as what is right and responsible in transitioning to adult use.

BZ: What are the implications, both positive and negative, that you foresee in the next year?

IW: It's hard to say at this point, but the goal is 50% of licenses in the 19 cities participating in the social equity program. Since most of the early phase of licensing will go to those with a current medical license and their [social equity qualification] is an unknown, it may take some time — more than a year — to get to the goal. But it is important for there to be technical assistance and collaboration to create some momentum.

BZ: In your opinion, does the social equity initiative benefit the position of the state within the U.S. market? Or does it more directly affect the cities involved?

IW: I think every attempt to achieve social equity is an important step forward. As states transition to adult use and look to incorporate a social equity program, we will be moving towards better best practices for states to follow. That is the big picture effect.

For those communities involved, we will be building opportunity for the benefit of the community, and that is inherently valuable.

Related Links:

What To Do In Detroit During The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit

Ira Weinstein. Photo courtesy of CohnReznick.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis Capital Conference CohnReznickCannabis News Events Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.00
-0.3139
- 99.65%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.0143
+ 60.68%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.04
0.0096
+ 37.8%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.0101
+ 35.19%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 22.73%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.88
0.14
+ 18.92%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
-0.009
- 16.27%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0004
+ 13.79%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
-0.049
- 13.61%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.31
-0.0485
- 13.43%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.39
-0.37
- 13.41%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.001
- 13.1%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.13
-5.89
- 12.8%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
-0.0376
- 12.21%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
-0.0348
- 12.13%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0056
+ 12.07%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
-0.0167
- 11.66%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.06
-0.0075
- 11.16%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0017
- 10.97%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.09
0.5
+ 10.89%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.42
-2.3298
- 10.71%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.04
-1.302
- 10.55%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
-0.0415
- 10.38%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.65
-0.0716
- 9.93%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.34
-0.0368
- 9.87%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
-0.08
- 9.64%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.006
- 8.7%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.47
-0.14
- 8.7%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 8.62%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.10
-0.5642
- 8.47%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.97
-0.6199
- 8.17%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.30
-0.1153
- 8.17%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
-0.0203
- 7.83%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.72
-0.14
- 7.53%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.02
- 7.41%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.06
0.21
+ 7.37%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.63
-0.0501
- 7.37%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.98
-0.157
- 7.34%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.12
-0.0886
- 7.33%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
-0.04
- 7.27%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.30
-0.4156
- 7.27%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.68
-2.4827
- 7.27%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.53
-0.0408
- 7.16%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.60
-0.12
- 6.98%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0152
- 6.97%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.44
-0.475
- 6.87%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
-0.0205
- 6.82%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.29
-0.0212
- 6.81%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.48
-0.18
- 6.77%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.006
+ 6.74%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
0.0023
+ 6.62%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.005
+ 6.61%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.68
-0.0473
- 6.46%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.58
-0.04
- 6.45%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0216
+ 6.38%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.53
-0.0358
- 6.34%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
-0.0293
- 6.23%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.91
-0.06
- 6.19%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.36
-0.8087
- 6.14%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.63
-0.295
- 6%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.82
-0.1162
- 6%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.43
-0.2736
- 5.81%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.04
-0.245
- 5.72%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.14
-0.0084
- 5.68%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.61
-0.0369
- 5.68%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.49
0.08
+ 5.67%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.27
-1.64
- 5.67%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.66%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.14
-0.78
- 5.6%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.87
-1.11
- 5.56%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.51
-0.67
- 5.5%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
-0.0002
- 5.41%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.12
-0.12
- 5.36%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.72
-0.0407
- 5.35%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.005
- 5.32%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.18
-0.29
- 5.3%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.69
-0.26
- 5.25%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0012
- 5.15%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.74
-0.2549
- 5.11%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.25
0.2549
+ 5.1%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 5.09%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.96
-0.1033
- 5.01%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0161
- 4.91%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
-0.0086
- 4.87%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.17
-0.51
- 4.78%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.00
-0.9922
- 4.73%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.83
-0.275
- 4.51%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.68
0.0294
+ 4.49%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.16
-0.054
- 4.45%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.51
-0.07
- 4.43%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.72
-0.126
- 4.43%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.86
-0.0395
- 4.39%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.52
-0.0691
- 4.36%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.003
- 4.29%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.65
0.0262
+ 4.2%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0086
- 4.12%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.002
- 4.08%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.00
-0.2964
- 4.06%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.28
-0.425
- 3.97%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.88
-0.0362
- 3.93%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 3.85%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0148
- 3.79%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$129.47
-5.05
- 3.75%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
-0.0069
- 3.69%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.26
0.08
+ 3.67%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0125
- 3.65%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.82
-0.0307
- 3.61%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.55
-0.32
- 3.61%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.37
-0.2
- 3.59%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.70
-0.0261
- 3.58%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.71
-1.87
- 3.49%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.54
-0.0193
- 3.43%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$73.87
-2.525
- 3.31%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
-0.0317
- 3.23%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.63
-0.021
- 3.23%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.90
-0.0632
- 3.21%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.55
-3.93
- 3.21%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.81
-0.19
- 3.17%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
0.0064
+ 3.17%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 3.03%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.23
-0.1
- 3%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.001
+ 2.97%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.81
-0.145
- 2.93%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0013
+ 2.78%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.69
-4.13
- 2.58%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.004
- 2.56%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.0157
- 2.55%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$284.99
-7.43
- 2.54%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$3.90
-0.1
- 2.5%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.001
- 2.47%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.30
-0.335
- 2.46%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.0066
- 2.4%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.27
-2.65
- 2.37%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.86
-0.045
- 2.36%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.0021
- 2.33%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0033
+ 2.33%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0069
- 2.25%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.97
-2.3
- 2.14%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
0.0067
+ 2.05%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.94%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.82
-0.1728
- 1.92%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.03
-0.0195
- 1.86%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
-0.0125
- 1.79%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
-0.3
- 1.79%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
-0.02
- 1.79%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0032
- 1.78%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.34
-0.3237
- 1.73%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.01
-0.39
- 1.67%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0045
- 1.67%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.64%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.90
0.06
+ 1.56%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.96
0.06
+ 1.54%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.77
-0.26
- 1.53%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.51%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0014
- 1.48%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.89
-0.0121
- 1.34%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.17%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.001
+ 1.09%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.87
-0.1184
- 1.08%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
-0.0025
- 1.02%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.73
-0.61
- 0.98%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.85
-0.082
- 0.92%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.001
- 0.79%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.49
0.0567
+ 0.76%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
-0.0003
- 0.72%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.52
0.0035
+ 0.67%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0027
+ 0.61%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
0.0044
+ 0.56%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.85
-0.0144
- 0.5%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.74
0.26
+ 0.49%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.53
0.06
+ 0.45%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0006
- 0.22%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0004
- 0.21%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.27
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.26
+ %
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis

By Aaron Silverman, President of MediaJel. New companies tend to cultivate similarly. Build a winning team and culture. Plan and establish your vision of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Latest On A$AP Rocky: Guilty But No Prison Sentence

Analysts Waiting To See Whether ViacomCBS Will Do Better Than Viacom And CBS