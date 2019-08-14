Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Researchers Find Endocannabinoids In Gut Might Regulate Obesity
WeedMaps News  
August 14, 2019 12:28pm   Comments
Share:
Researchers Find Endocannabinoids In Gut Might Regulate Obesity
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By WeedMaps News'
Maureen Meehan, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

While studies have shown that endocannabinoids naturally regulate a variety of physiological processes in our bodies, scientists are now finding that their function also includes sending a message from our gut to our brain to tell us that we're full and should stop eating. That system, however, can get disrupted. Scientists decided to find out why.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) School of Medicine identified a molecular mechanism that disrupts this crucial communication between the gut and the brain. They found that overactive endocannabinoid activity in the gut can block, or even shut down, the signaling system that alerts the brain when it's time to stop eating.

 “I've been studying obesity syndrome and food addiction for the past 15 years and the common thread that runs throughout all of this is the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which activates the same receptors, especially where feeling full is concerned,” said Nicholas DiPatrizio, assistant professor of biomedical sciences at UCR.

Using a mouse model, DiPatrizio and coauthor Donovan A. Argueta, who recently completed his doctorate in bioengineering, and their team of graduate students are looking for a way to unblock that essential messaging system.

 In their study, which appeared in the journal Frontiers in Physiology on June 11, 2019, one group of mice was fed what DiPatrizio called the “chronic Western diet” — high in fat and sugar. The other group was given the plant extract containing all of the oils and molecules in the cannabis plant.

After 60 days, the team found increased activity of endocannabinoids at cannabinoid CB1 receptors in the gut of the mice that consumed the chronic Western diet. This increased activity prevented the release of a chain of amino acids that would signal satiation, or the “I'm too full to keep eating” response.

Nicholas DiPatrizio, assistant professor of biomedical sciences at the University of California, Riverside, right, and his research team, doctoral candidate Pedro Perez, left, and Dr. Donovan Argueta, center, co-authored a study that might show the link between the endocannabinoid system and obesity. The research was conducted on mice. (Stan Lim/University of California, Riverside)

There are two main cannabinoid receptors: CB1 and CB2. CB1 receptors are primarily found in the central nervous system, where they regulate a wide variety of brain functions. 

“The mice that were fed the Western diet binged and plumped up and displayed all the hallmarks of type 2 diabetes when they ingested all of the chemicals in the pot plant, not just the delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol molecules, which is the THC,” DiPatrizio told Weedmaps News.

“They went on a feeding frenzy the first day but by the second day, less. By the third day the munchies effect was starting to die down,” DiPatrizio said. “What was happening is that the THC was hijacking the endocannabinoid system in the body.”

Endocannabinoids are cannabis-like molecules produced naturally within the body. Like cannabis itself, they can stimulate feeding behavior, often resulting in the munchies.

Nicholas DiPatrizio, assistant professor of biomedical sciences at the University of California, Riverside, is researching how the endocannabinoid system (ECS) plays a role in sending signals from the gut to the brain that the body is full from eating. (Photo courtesy of University of California, Riverside)

DiPatrizio explained that he and his team made a side-by-side comparison between the two groups of mice and what they found suggested that THC was driving changes that were different from the molecules and chemicals in the pure plants' oils.

"If we could tweak overactive endocannabinoid signaling at cannabinoid CB1 receptors in the gut, which blocks the normal message from the gut to the brain,” DiPatrizio said, “we could go a long way toward solving one of the major issues that affects millions around the world: obesity.” 

Tweak, as in developing drugs?

“Yes, if drugs could be developed to restore the gut-brain satiation pathways, we'd be looking at a positive solution for tackling obesity, which ultimately causes Type-2 diabetes, a completely preventable illness.”  

Earlier Anti-Obesity Drug Withdrawn 

Previous attempts at targeting the cannabinoid CB1 receptors initially showed promise but failed because of negative side effects. One case was Rimonabant, an anti-obesity drug introduced in Europe in 2006 and withdrawn in 2008 due to serious psychiatric side effects that included depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. 

UCR's current study suggests it is possible to target only the cannabinoid receptors in the gut.

“We are not manipulating the brain at all, just the gut,” DiPatrizio said. 

Another expert in the field, Dr. Bernard Le Foll, Ph.D., a researcher at Toronto's Center for Addiction and Mental Health, has looked at how the prevalence of obesity is lower in cannabis users as compared to non-users. Le Foll's research has shown that this phenomenon is directly related to exposure to THC. He has suggested that a THC/cannabidiol (CBD) combination may produce weight loss.

Le Foll told Weedmaps News that he found the UCR study “very interesting and well done in indicating that the CB1 receptors in the gut may be involved in the process.”

What's next?

UCR's School of Medicine recently received a five-year grant of more than $1.7 million from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to further identify gut-brain endocannabinoid signaling pathways.

Argueta, first author on the study, said some of the next lines of study will be to investigate “what aspects of diet cause the dysregulation that we observed, such as specific fats, sugars, and protein components.”

 The team intends to keep working on how CB1 receptor activity is linked to the gut hormone, known as cholecystokinin (CCK), that helps digestion and reduces appetite.

“We only scratched the surface for the potential role of endocannabinoids in controlling CCK release,” Argueta said. “It would be very interesting to get down to the molecular level and see what are the interactions between these signaling events that control how CCK is being freed from cells and how cannabinoids contribute.”

Lead image by Javier Hasse.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: cannabis obesity obesity WeedmapsCannabis News Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$1.00
0.685
+ 217.46%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0025
+ 33.69%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0065
+ 25.75%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.005
- 22.73%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.009
- 18.37%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
-0.009
- 16.27%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.33
-0.43
- 15.58%
Tilray (TLRY)
$39.51
-6.51
- 14.15%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0004
+ 13.79%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0092
- 12.17%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0056
+ 12.07%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.14
0.55
+ 11.98%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
-0.032
- 11.15%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
-0.04
- 11.11%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.27
-0.0338
- 10.97%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.06
-1.282
- 10.39%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.61
-0.07
- 10.29%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.51
-0.0547
- 9.68%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
-0.0169
- 9.55%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.28
-0.1309
- 9.28%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.50
-0.05
- 9.09%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0014
- 9.03%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
-0.0346
- 8.65%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.95
-0.641
- 8.45%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.10
-0.5601
- 8.41%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.80
0.0611
+ 8.26%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0028
- 8.21%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.58
-0.14
- 8.14%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$31.44
-2.7237
- 7.97%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.77
-0.065
- 7.83%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.05
-1.7
- 7.82%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.72
-0.14
- 7.53%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.0199
- 7.37%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$8.22
-0.65
- 7.33%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.91
-0.15
- 7.28%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.42
-0.49
- 7.09%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.90
-0.068
- 7.01%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.0249
- 6.9%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.006
+ 6.74%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.67
0.0412
+ 6.6%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.00
-0.14
- 6.54%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.80
-0.055
- 6.47%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
0.0216
+ 6.38%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.51
-0.0999
- 6.2%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
-0.023
- 6.17%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.42
-0.2838
- 6.03%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.78
-1.2
- 6.01%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.66
-0.295
- 5.96%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0083
+ 5.86%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.39
-0.33
- 5.77%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.41
-0.7583
- 5.76%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.48
-0.7
- 5.75%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.53
-0.032
- 5.69%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.14
-0.0084
- 5.68%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$27.27
-1.64
- 5.67%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.66%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0002
+ 5.41%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.17
-0.75
- 5.39%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5.17%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
-0.0155
- 5.16%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
-0.0014
- 5.09%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
-0.0158
- 5.08%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.50
-0.08
- 5.06%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.72
-0.28
- 4.67%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
-0.0219
- 4.66%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.31
-0.259
- 4.65%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
0.0013
+ 4.53%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.77
-0.225
- 4.51%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.68
0.0294
+ 4.49%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.53
-0.397
- 4.45%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.73
-0.22
- 4.44%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.72
-0.126
- 4.43%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.71
-0.215
- 4.37%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.88
-0.04
- 4.35%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.84
-0.2621
- 4.3%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.004
- 4.26%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.70
-0.031
- 4.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.10
-0.89
- 4.24%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.38
-0.0158
- 4.04%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.15
-0.09
- 4.02%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$129.22
-5.3
- 3.94%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.33
-0.0133
- 3.88%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.26
0.046
+ 3.79%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.56
-0.1004
- 3.77%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.29
-0.3908
- 3.66%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.54
0.019
+ 3.65%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.01
- 3.64%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
-0.0093
- 3.59%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0025
- 3.57%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.33
-0.37
- 3.46%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$13.17
-0.4597
- 3.37%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.79
-1.79
- 3.34%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.05
-0.2432
- 3.33%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
0.03
+ 3.33%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.29
-0.18
- 3.29%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.60
-0.0195
- 3.15%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.05
-0.42
- 3.12%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.77
-0.0873
- 3.05%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.88
-0.0582
- 3%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.23
-0.1
- 3%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.99%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.0182
- 2.96%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
-0.0166
- 2.91%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.002
- 2.9%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.74
-0.0221
- 2.9%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$118.99
-3.49
- 2.85%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.16
-0.12
- 2.8%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.75
-0.2443
- 2.72%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
0.0051
+ 2.68%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$155.66
-4.16
- 2.6%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.92
-0.0511
- 2.6%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.13
0.1297
+ 2.59%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.42
-1.97
- 2.58%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0006
- 2.58%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.84
-0.56
- 2.39%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.96
-0.0231
- 2.36%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
-0.0021
- 2.33%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$285.64
-6.78
- 2.32%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
-0.005
- 2.29%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 2.27%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.69
-0.0159
- 2.27%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0069
- 2.25%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.07
0.0229
+ 2.18%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.44
0.03
+ 2.13%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.91
0.06
+ 2.11%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
-0.04
- 2.1%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
0.0067
+ 2.05%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0041
- 2.03%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.32
-0.0066
- 2.02%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0009
- 1.94%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.92%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.31
-0.3525
- 1.89%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0017
+ 1.85%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.02
+ 1.79%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0032
- 1.78%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
-0.0036
- 1.73%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.75
-0.03
- 1.69%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.64%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$110.11
-1.81
- 1.62%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.76
-0.27
- 1.59%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
0.0029
+ 1.55%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.96
0.06
+ 1.54%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.64
-0.0099
- 1.52%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.32
-0.11
- 1.48%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.89
-0.0118
- 1.31%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
-0.0007
- 1.17%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
0.0017
+ 1.15%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.74
0.0078
+ 1.07%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
0.0079
+ 1%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.0015
- 0.94%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.57
-0.0136
- 0.86%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.13
-0.001
- 0.79%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.90
-0.44
- 0.71%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
0.0027
+ 0.61%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.0004
+ 0.44%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0011
- 0.41%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.21
-0.0036
- 0.3%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.85
0.01
+ 0.26%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.65
-0.0014
- 0.22%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
-0.0006
- 0.22%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
- 0.2%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.41
-0.075
- 0.14%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$107.25
-0.02
- 0.02%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.00
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.49
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.27
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.18
+ %
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.91
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.18
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.99
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

CannTrust Plummets 25% After Non-Compliance Ruling From Health Canada

Shares of cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) fell 25% early Monday after the company said it accepts a new negative Health Canada ... read more

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: More Earnings And The Cannabis Capital Conference

This week for the cannabis industry will be a busy one, as a number of companies are scheduled to post financial results for the last ... read more

Want to Get a Medical Marijuana Card? Here's What You Need to Know

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. While cannabis remains illegal under federal law, state-approved medical marijuana ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Takeaways From Tencent's Q2: Analyst Says Chinese Conglomerate Building 'Dominant Position' In Gaming