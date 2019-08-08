Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies - Here's Why
WeedMaps News  
August 08, 2019 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies - Here's Why
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

By WeedMaps News' staff, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Judging from cannabis sales — U.S. adult-use and medical-only marijuana sales reaching $8 billion to $10 billion in 2018 while cannabidiol (CBD) sales were upwards of $238 million, according to Marijuana Business Daily estimates — consumers are extremely interested in both THC and CBD. So are business owners.

As legalization continues to spread, both will continue to cater to different consumer types in a growing a company's potential market wider than ever before.

The CBD market grew by 57% in 2018, according to the Nutrition Business Journal Hemp & CBD Guide (NBJ). In the study, the NBJ found 73% of natural and organic product manufacturers surveyed are expanding their offerings to include CBD products. The NBJ's 65% of natural and organic product manufacturers expected to launch new hemp-derived CBD products in the next one to two years. 

And marijuana companies are getting into the game, too, adding CBD companies and products to their THC-based portfolios. It's a trend that follows the demand but also points to how ubiquitous CBD and THC will both be as legalization marches forward. 

Leading industry experts offer advice on why having both THC and CBD products is important, how to speak to both consumer audiences, and demystifying the “versus” mentality between the two markets.

Making both THC and CBD Accessible to Consumers

There are plenty of ways to display both THC and CBD products on a company website or product platform. 

Weedmaps' Brands platform allows companies to customize their page to include CBD products as well as THC products. 

Flav is one company that evolved its THC branding to also include CBD branding in a way that feels seamlessly yet separate. 

“Our founder outlined the goals to add CBD into the market, to help destigmatize the perception of both THC and CBD,” said Braelyn Davis, Marketing Director at Flav Inc. “As much as we were very much branding ourselves as Flav Rx, the THC product, we were doing R&D [research and development] in the CBD world from virtually the foundation of the company.”

Flav has branched out into creating cannabidiol (CBD)-based products in addition to its more established marijuana lines. (Photo courtesy of Flav/Weedmaps Brands page)

Related Story: How Medical Cannabis Eases HIV Symptoms, Reduces Disease Progression

Flav began work on its first CBD vape product prototype in 2015. “We started Flav with THC in mind, but we had always planned from the get-go to launch CBD products,” Davis said. 

THC vs. CBD 

For some, THC and CBD are two completely different products that don't have anything to do with each other, making for a either/or attitude towards the cannabinoids. 

“It's really about being a cannabinoid company,” said Kiana Reeves, Director of Education at Foria, a company founded in 2013 that has Foria Wellness as its CBD line and Foria Pleasure as its THC line

“We really think that, 'are you THC?, are you CBD?', is not the question. It's about being a plant-based wellness company that is honoring and sharing the plant-based value of cannabis,” Reeves said. 

Foria started making CBD products after customers started inquiring for them. “People around the world are like, 'We are hearing the most incredible things about Pleasure or Relief. Can you make something we can have?' We didn't work just with cannabis, we are working with many plants that have endocannabinoid activity. We wanted a CBD alternative for people who couldn't use THC or couldn't have access to it in their market.”

Some people don't want the [intoxication] associated with THC, we understand. But we still love the entourage effect,” Reeves said.

Having experience with extracting cannabinoids from marijuana is especially helpful when it comes to sourcing hemp. Willie's Reserve Vice President Elizabeth Hogan, now representing its newly-launched CBD line Willie's Remedy, explained that the company is just as “cautious about supply chain selection” when sourcing clean hemp as it has been in sourcing marijuana. Careful selection and experience sourcing in one sector can make your company well suited for the other sector. 

Willie Nelson's brand, Willie's Reserve, also makes a hemp-derived tincture line called Willie's Remedy. (Photo courtesy of Willie's Reserve)

How to Speak to THC and CBD Consumers 

The clarity in packaging is critical to differentiate THC and CBD products to consumers. Labels for CBD products have their own specific regulations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including required statements that the product contains less than 0.3% THC, as well as warning labels. 

CBD product branding often reflects skin-care or wellness products in its package design and subtlety. It can be slightly more toned-down than other cannabis products in its presentation, as the package itself is the best way to tell the consumer about the product's accessibility. 

Related Story:  Cannabinoids Without Cannabis? Yes, And These Everyday Foods Have Them

In order to offer high-CBD vape pens and tinctures, Willie's Reserve took a unique approach. “We focus on ratio products,” Hogan explained. The company launched its CBD-exclusive line Willie's Remedy this year, with a focused initial line of offerings featuring CBD tinctures and a dark-roast CBD coffee. 

Willie's focus is on engaging consumers and helping them understand how different combinations of THC and CBD can address what attracts them to cannabis in the first place. Looking at Willie's Reserve, Hogan said its high-CBD products are popular among an entirely new demographic of older, wellness-focused consumers. 

For the CBD consumer, they are typically looking for a “low daily dose,” Hogan said. Low doses consist of around 5 to 10 milligrams of CBD per dose, while a therapeutic or medicinal dose is about 50 milligrams, according to Hogan.

“The more there is room for cannabis to be a plant in our everyday life, add to our everyday wellness, the better,” Hogan said.

Find the top CBD brands on Weedmaps with self-care products ranging from CBD oils, vapes, edibles to topicals, flower, and more.

Feature Image: Marijuana companies are increasingly extending their lines into cannabidiol (CBD)-based products. Photo by Weedmaps

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Weedmaps WeedMaps NewsCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
0.009
+ 57.69%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.02
-0.0229
- 50.89%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
0.0274
+ 41.64%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.05
0.27
+ 34.62%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.49
0.115
+ 31.08%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0062
- 25.14%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0055
- 24.44%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
0.19
+ 23.75%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.002
+ 20%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.18
0.03
+ 20%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0072
- 19.1%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
0.0008
+ 18.18%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
0.0005
+ 16.67%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.55
0.49
+ 16.01%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$9.07
1.1
+ 13.8%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
-0.005
- 12.5%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 12.28%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.33
0.032
+ 10.72%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.97
0.0896
+ 10.18%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.008
- 10%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
0.08
+ 9.76%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.003
+ 9.09%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.73
1.045
+ 8.95%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.63
0.13
+ 8.67%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.65
0.13
+ 8.58%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.45
0.11
+ 8.21%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
-0.0088
- 8.09%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.023
- 8.06%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
-0.015
- 7.77%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
-0.0098
- 7.67%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 7.64%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
-0.019
- 7.6%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.33
-4.58
- 7.52%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.85
-0.0684
- 7.45%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.39
0.0268
+ 7.43%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0105
+ 7.37%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
0.0159
+ 6.88%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.83
-0.06
- 6.74%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
0.005
+ 6.67%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.70
-0.05
- 6.67%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.81
0.1688
+ 6.39%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.90
0.053
+ 6.26%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.54
0.09
+ 6.21%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.17
-0.011
- 6.06%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
0.0119
+ 6.04%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.85
0.4399
+ 5.94%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
-0.003
- 5.75%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.93
1.3
+ 5.74%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.25
-0.0143
- 5.51%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.21
-0.07
- 5.47%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.29
0.211
+ 5.17%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.11
-0.16
- 4.89%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.86
0.21
+ 4.52%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.25
0.18
+ 4.42%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.27
0.0114
+ 4.38%
Tilray (TLRY)
$43.74
1.81
+ 4.32%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.75
0.031
+ 4.31%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
-0.0163
- 4.3%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.55
0.1849
+ 4.23%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.08
-0.2216
- 4.18%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.04
-0.1275
- 4.03%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.18
-0.0077
- 4.03%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.17
-0.09
- 3.98%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.74
-0.03
- 3.9%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.70
0.1758
+ 3.89%
Teradyne (TER)
$52.39
1.94
+ 3.85%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0019
- 3.81%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0002
+ 3.7%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.36
0.0122
+ 3.53%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.05
0.1024
+ 3.47%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.25
0.075
+ 3.45%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.68
0.1874
+ 3.41%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.18
0.168
+ 3.35%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.63
0.18
+ 3.3%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.27
-0.009
- 3.24%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.09
0.345
+ 3.21%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.0155
- 3.19%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.97
-0.4589
- 3.18%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.60
-0.0522
- 3.16%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.15
0.34
+ 3.15%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.37
0.011
+ 3.06%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.0007
+ 3.03%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0013
- 2.91%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.48
-0.55
- 2.89%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
-0.0056
- 2.87%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
0.0188
+ 2.76%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0019
- 2.75%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$170.93
4.56
+ 2.74%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.37
-0.0104
- 2.74%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.87
-0.08
- 2.71%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.35
-0.31
- 2.66%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$131.73
3.31
+ 2.58%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$8.90
-0.235
- 2.57%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
0.0073
+ 2.56%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
-0.005
- 2.52%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.41
0.01
+ 2.5%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.02
1.9518
+ 2.44%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0023
+ 2.43%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.73
0.0172
+ 2.42%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
0.0146
+ 2.41%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
0.005
+ 2.36%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.03
-0.12
- 2.33%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.38
0.385
+ 2.27%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.45
0.01
+ 2.27%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.01
+ 2.27%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.03
0.0445
+ 2.24%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.91
-0.043
- 2.2%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.006
+ 2.19%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.86
0.0397
+ 2.18%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.23
0.0257
+ 2.14%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
0.004
+ 2.11%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.92
-0.191
- 2.1%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.56
0.0115
+ 2.08%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
0.0019
+ 2.02%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.71
-0.1377
- 2.01%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0009
+ 1.97%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
0.0058
+ 1.95%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.80
0.59
+ 1.83%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.79
-0.0146
- 1.82%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.67
0.1007
+ 1.81%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.78
-0.0143
- 1.8%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.35
0.0056
+ 1.65%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.96
-0.1329
- 1.64%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$123.57
1.97
+ 1.62%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
0.0099
+ 1.57%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.75
-0.06
- 1.57%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.53
4.37
+ 1.52%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0002
+ 1.49%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.45
-0.066
- 1.46%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
0.0025
+ 1.43%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.68
-0.0098
- 1.41%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.15
-0.1
- 1.38%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.55
-0.0077
- 1.38%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.45
-0.14
- 1.32%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.56
0.02
+ 1.3%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0009
- 1.29%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.91
0.1604
+ 1.26%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.35
-1.2993
- 1.23%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
0.0038
+ 1.21%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
0.004
+ 1.21%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
0.0018
+ 1.14%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.62
-0.007
- 1.12%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.86
-0.15
- 1.07%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.06
0.2106
+ 1.06%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
0.002
+ 1.01%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.0058
+ 0.99%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.87
0.62
+ 0.98%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.90
-0.034
- 0.87%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.77
0.2241
+ 0.78%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.29
-0.01
- 0.77%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.29
-0.0022
- 0.75%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
0.0006
+ 0.67%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
0.002
+ 0.65%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.58
0.13
+ 0.64%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.99
0.68
+ 0.62%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.65
-0.01
- 0.6%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.66
0.0395
+ 0.6%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0018
- 0.57%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.45%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.95
-0.02
- 0.4%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.57
-0.01
- 0.39%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.30
-0.075
- 0.39%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.58
-0.006
- 0.38%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0002
- 0.36%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.72
0.02
+ 0.35%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.82
-0.0028
- 0.34%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
-0.0019
- 0.33%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0008
- 0.31%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.74
-0.002
- 0.27%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.02
-0.005
- 0.25%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.07
0.0047
+ 0.23%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
0.001
+ 0.22%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
-0.0039
- 0.21%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
0.0017
+ 0.21%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.57
0.02
+ 0.19%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.05
0.0286
+ 0.17%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.24
0.006
+ 0.11%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
- 0.06%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
-0.0005
- 0.04%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
0.0003
+ 0.03%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.71
-0.0001
- 0.01%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.82
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$1.99
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

Last week, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) and investment firm Torian ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Yelp Shares Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat; CFO To Step Down