Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cronos Group Trades Higher After Revenue Jumps Three-Fold In Q2

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 8:18am   Comments
Share:
Cronos Group Trades Higher After Revenue Jumps Three-Fold In Q2
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) traded higher Thursday morning after the cannabis company reported a four-fold jump in revenue year-over-year in its second quarter results.

Cronos said it earned 22 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of CA$10.237 million. By comparison, the company reported breakeven EPS on revenue of CA$3.394 million in the same quarter last year.

The company saw an increase in kilograms sold from 477 last year to 1,584, while net product revenue per gram sold fell from CA$7.03 to CA$6.44. Cost of sales before fair value adjustments per gram sold rose 14% from CA$2.63 last year to CA$3.01 and rose 12% from CA$2.69 in the first quarter 2019.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

During the quarter, Cronos announced multiple supply chain upgrades, including an expansion of a supply agreement with MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) and a contract manufacturing agreement with Heritage Cannabis Holdings. The company also established a global research and development center for vaporizer innovation in Israel.

Cronos expanded its R&D capabilities and improved its global infrastructure network "in what has been a year of tremendous growth," Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein said in the press release. The company continues to "capitalize on this momentum" by expanding existing relationships and "leveraging our collective resources and expertise to realize the significant potential in the growing cannabis industry."

During the second quarter, Cronos "took steps" towards an eventual expansion to the U.S. market through the acquisition of Redwood Holding's hemp-based CBD platform.

Cronos Group's Stock traded higher by 85 to $15.59 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: israel MediPharm Labs Mike GorensteinCannabis Earnings News Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRON + MEDIF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 5, 2019
Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal 'Just The Tip Of The Iceberg'
'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ReneSola (SOL)
$0.90
0.0153
+ 1.74%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.62
0.065
+ 0.62%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$10.63
0.04
+ 0.38%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.51
-0.005
- 0.33%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.55
-0.0017
- 0.31%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.97
-0.05
- 0.29%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.17
-0.005
- 0.23%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.96
-0.01
- 0.2%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.86
0.01
+ 0.15%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.01
-0.005
- 0.1%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.74
0.0923
+ 0.09%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.00
-0.01
- 0.07%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.22
-0.03
- 0.05%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.46
0.01
+ 0.05%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$80.10
0.03
+ 0.04%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$121.58
-0.02
- 0.02%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.57
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.03
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.65
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.34
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.52
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.14
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.45
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.89
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.45
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.30
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.75
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.61
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.81
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.63
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.82
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.41
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.66
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.28
+ 0%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.26
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.49
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.10
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.74
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.06
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.77
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.38
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.58
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.07
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.15
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.82
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.40
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.09
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.38
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.08
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.95
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.79
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.37
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.68
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.80
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.29
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.72
+ 0%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$60.91
+ 0%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$128.42
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.99
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.56
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.59
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.80
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.71
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$19.85
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.27
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.82
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.81
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.83
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.20
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.52
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.07
+ 0%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$9.14
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.03
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.23
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$166.37
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$288.16
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.62
+ 0%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.21
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$14.43
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.25
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.54
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.58
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.11
+ 0%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.37
0.0001
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.23
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$3.17
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.66
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.95
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.57
+ 0%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$109.31
+ 0%
Tilray (TLRY)
$41.93
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.97
+ 0%
Teradyne (TER)
$50.45
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.99
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.35
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.33
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.18
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.68
+ 0%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.49
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.19
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.80
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.85
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.65
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.70
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.55
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$1.99
+ 0%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.84
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.19
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.30
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.95
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.64
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.75
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.78
+ 0%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.74
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.31
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

Aphria CEO Talks Earnings, Plans To Eliminate $5B Illicit Cannabis Market

The illicit or "black" cannabis market in Canada is valued at around $5 billion, and Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) wants to replace it with its legal ... read more

'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report

Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, released its inaugural Apex Millennial 100 report on ... read more

'The Next Evolution Of Cannabis Financing': Inside Harvest Health & Rec's $225-Million Loan

Last week, vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) and investment firm Torian ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Lumentum Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings