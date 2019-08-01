Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Twitter And Snapchat's Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Report: Twitter And Snapchat's Cannabis Ads In Canada Could Face Legal Punishment
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Twitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) and Snapchat (NASDAQ: SNAP) are the only two big names in Silicon Valley’s social media alley willing to provide a space for cannabis companies to show ads in Canada. According to MarketWatch report by Max Cherney, this willingness to accommodate cannabis businesses could result in punishment by Canadian law.

What To Know

It's widely known that, although cannabis has been legalized for adult-use in Canada and many U.S. states, some of the big channels for corporate advertising are blocking cannabis-related ads from their users’ screens. Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) both deny cannabis businesses the possibility of advertising their products in any of their channels, which include Youtube and Instagram, respectively.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Twitter and Snapchat, however, have been known to run ads from some of Canada’s largest cannabis companies, which include Hexo (NYSE: HEXO), Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) and Aphria (NYSE: APHA).

Why It's Important

Health Canada is the body in charge of developing and overseeing the regulation around cannabis advertisement. However, the department has yet to outline specific, non-ambiguous rules for cannabis adverts in social medial. An expert on digital advertising told MarketWatch Health Canada is unlikely to apply severe punishment to these companies because strict outlines for these cases have yet to be developed.

Even though both companies make use of targeting technology to automatically select which users will receive the age-restricted ads, this software is not necessarily a guarantee of government compliance. Failing to comply with regulation could put both the cannabis company and the advertising channel at legal risk.

The outcome of this situation will likely set the ground for the future of digital cannabis advertising in Canada.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Google Health Canada Instagram SnapChatCannabis Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + APHA)

In The World Of Cannabis ETFs, Active Management Proves A Decisive X-Factor
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 31, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 30, 2019
45 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.56
-0.04
- 1.54%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.10
0.09
+ 1%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
-0.003
- 0.63%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.22
0.015
+ 0.36%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.48
0.04
+ 0.35%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.02
0.018
+ 0.3%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.08
0.08
+ 0.29%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.38
0.04
+ 0.23%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.35
-0.01
- 0.23%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.34
-0.0049
- 0.21%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.45
-0.02
- 0.19%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$162.03
-0.27
- 0.17%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.93
-0.02
- 0.17%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.47
0.03
+ 0.14%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.12
0.0205
+ 0.1%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.38
-0.005
- 0.09%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.25
-0.005
- 0.08%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.64
-0.04
- 0.06%
Teradyne (TER)
$55.70
-0.03
- 0.05%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$112.28
0.06
+ 0.05%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.80
-0.02
- 0.05%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$32.66
-0.0119
- 0.04%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.86
-0.02
- 0.03%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$18.14
-0.005
- 0.03%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$126.71
-0.02
- 0.02%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.54
+ 0%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.62
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.51
+ 0%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.70
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.33
+ 0%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$83.70
+ 0%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.78
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.51
+ 0%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.69
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.24
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.44
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
+ 0%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.70
+ 0%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.94
+ 0%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.75
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.61
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.08
+ 0%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.59
+ 0%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.39
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.50
+ 0%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.45
+ 0%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
+ 0%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.72
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.12
+ 0%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.61
+ 0%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.43
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.32
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
+ 0%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.35
+ 0%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
+ 0%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.08
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.18
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.25
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.42
+ 0%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.71
+ 0%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.34
+ 0%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.37
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.18
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.85
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.37
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.30
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.57
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$12.51
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.75
+ 0%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.01
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
+ 0%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.95
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.60
+ 0%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.37
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
+ 0%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.32
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.21
+ 0%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.78
+ 0%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.10
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$17.60
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.19
+ 0%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.82
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.40
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.81
+ 0%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.90
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.62
+ 0%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.27
+ 0%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.55
+ 0%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.25
+ 0%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.46
+ 0%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.47
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.60
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.03
+ 0%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.99
+ 0%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.43
+ 0%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.64
+ 0%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.30
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.10
+ 0%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.52
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.65
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.27
+ 0%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.64
+ 0%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.72
+ 0%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.01
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.48
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.45
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$126.50
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.63
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.00
+ 0%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.69
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
+ 0%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.27
+ 0%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.14
+ 0%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.00
+ 0%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.16
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.96
+ 0%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.88
+ 0%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.90
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.83
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.54
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.88
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.33
+ 0%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.83
+ 0%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.80
+ 0%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Sundial Growers IPO: What You Need To Know

Those investors who missed out on the huge run-ups in publicly traded cannabis stocks get another opportunity to partake in the booming market. The IPO ... read more

Aphria Announces Expansion To Jamaica

Canada-based cannabis company Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced Monday its subsidiary will expand operation to Jamaica. What Happened Aphria's ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance