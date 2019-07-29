Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTC: CWBHF) on Monday said The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) will start carrying Charlotte’s Web topical products in 22 states.

This is Charlotte’s Web’s biggest distribution ever through a single retailer. The hemp CBD topical product will be offered at the Kroger Family of Stores, such as Kroger, Fred Meyer Mariano's, Dillons and QFC, among others.

"Since its founding, Charlotte's Web has been on a mission to make CBD products available for as many people as possible," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "This distribution reach through Kroger's market leading network of grocery stores is an enormous contributor to our mission. We are very appreciative of Kroger and all of our channel partners for the continued progress in expanding access to hemp-based health and wellness products."

Charlotte’s Web is a producer of innovative hemp-derived CBD wellness products, which are sold in many mass grocery and drug retailers. With the addition of Kroger, the company can now boast about having its products offered through more than 8,000 locations across the U.S.

The company’s stock is up 32.1% year to date, closing Friday’s session at $15.12.

Photo credit: mcsquishee, Flickr