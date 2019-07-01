Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL) said Monday it appointed Albertsons Companies veteran Lee Dayton as its new Chief Administrative Officer.

As Medicine Man Technologies' Chief Administrative Officer, Dayton will help the company optimize its acquisition and integration strategies. He'll also help pursue additional growth opportunities.

Why This Is Important

Dayton has over 25 years of experience in investment banking, strategic partnerships and corporate development. Prior to joining Medicine Man Technologies, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at grocery chain operator Albertsons Companies. His past employers include UBS, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

The appointment comes less than a month after Medicine Man Technologies announced three acquisitions. On June 5, the company said it would buy Colorado-based cannabis farm, Los Sueños Farms, and dispensary Mesa Organics Ltd. A week later, it announced the acquisition of Colombian compan Green Equity S.A.S.

