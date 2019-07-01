Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medicine Man Technologies Appoints Lee Dayton As Chief Administrative Officer
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 01, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL) said Monday it appointed Albertsons Companies veteran Lee Dayton as its new Chief Administrative Officer.

As Medicine Man Technologies' Chief Administrative Officer, Dayton will help the company optimize its acquisition and integration strategies. He'll also help pursue additional growth opportunities.

See Also: Medicine Man's Andy Williams On M&A, Colombia: 'We Can Become A Dominant Supplier Of Cannabis To The World'

Why This Is Important

Dayton has over 25 years of experience in investment banking, strategic partnerships and corporate development. Prior to joining Medicine Man Technologies, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at grocery chain operator Albertsons Companies. His past employers include UBS, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

The appointment comes less than a month after Medicine Man Technologies announced three acquisitions. On June 5, the company said it would buy Colorado-based cannabis farm, Los Sueños Farms, and dispensary Mesa Organics Ltd. A week later, it announced the acquisition of Colombian compan Green Equity S.A.S.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Lee Dayton Medicine Man TechnologiesCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDCL)

Medicine Man's Andy Williams On M&A, Colombia: 'We Can Become A Dominant Supplier Of Cannabis To The World'
The Week In Cannabis: House Takes Historic Vote, New York Decriminalizes, Woman-Led Company Lists On Nasdaq, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More
Medicine Man Technologies Makes Third M&A Deal Of The Month, Plans to Acquire Colombia's Green Equity
The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand's Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa's CBD Store, And Some Legal News
Medicine Man Technologies Makes 2 Cannabis Acquisitions In Colorado
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GrubHub Shares Fall In Wake Of Report On Duplicate Restaurant Websites