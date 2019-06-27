Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) will expand in Arizona through the acquisition of two separate businesses that will allow it to open two new stores in the Phoenix area.

What Happened

The vertically-integrated cannabis operator entered into an agreement to acquire Glendale Greenhouse, which operates a cultivation and processing facility, and a prime retail location.

The other acquisition involves Phytotherapeutics Management Services, which owns a retail license and a dispensary in Arizona.

Both acquisitions have a combined value of $25.5 million, which includes $3.5 million in stock and $22 million in cash.

Why It's Important

Through the acquisition of Glendale, Curaleaf will get access to a 20,000 square-foot multi-level cultivation center with an estimated annual capacity of 3,600 pounds of flower.

In addition, Glendale owns a 1,500 square-foot dispensary located off the Agua Fria Freeway, which can be expanded to 5,000 square feet. Glendale holds the master lease on the 15,000 square-foot building where the dispensary is based.

Glendale's processing facility has a CO2 extraction lab and kitchen that is producing various edible products.

Once the acquisition of Phytotherepeutics is completed, the license associated with the dispensary will be applied to a new flagship location in a prime spot on the 83rd Avenue in the Phoenix metro area.

Curaleaf traded higher by 2.2% to $7.41 per share at time of publication.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.