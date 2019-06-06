New York Cannabis Community Mourns Longtime Advocate Doug Greene

The New York cannabis community lost one of its most vocal proponents when Doug Greene, 52, was fatally struck by an A train subway Tuesday. It is unclear how he found himself on the tracks.

Decades Of Activism

Greene’s passing leaves a void in the cannabis community. He specialized in bankruptcy law by day and fought for cannabis rights with most of his other time for more than 30 years, including serving as the legislative director for the Empire State NORML chapter.

He was a constant fixture at rallies, protests, hearings and gatherings in the state, often serving as a speaker and always a supporter.

The news of his passing sparked a slew of dedications on social media. Many cited his passion for the plant as well as his ability to endear himself to those around him. Pictures of Greene protesting in the cold, speaking on stage and gracing the cover of Crain's Jan. 28, 2018 edition were included along with countless accounts of how he inspired and helped others through the years.

'We Must Not Give Up'

"Doug's passing is a difficult loss for our community, but we must not give up. Not now, not ever," Empire State NORML said on its Facebook page.

The chapter is asking those looking to observe Greene's life to observe a moment of silence at 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

In April, Greene received an award from the cannabis networking community CannaGather for his work. In addition to his passion for cannabis, Greene was an advocate for a variety of causes, including animal rights.

Greene fought tirelessly for legal adult use cannabis in New York under appropriate, equitable measures.

