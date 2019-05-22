4 Things You Need To Know About Buying CBD

Original article written by John Roulac, founder of RE Botanicals, edited for clarity by buzzlounge.

It’s no secret that CBD is having a moment. Known primarily for its wide range of health and beauty benefits, this trendy ingredient is appearing in everything from mascara and moisturizers to sparkling water and chocolate. But have you ever thought about the quality of the CBD oil in your favorite products, or where it comes from?

1. What will this product do for me?

CBD from marijuana is different than CBD from hemp. It’s important to do some research and find out which kind of CBD oil suits your needs. Due to hemp’s low THC content and the national laws around marijuana consumption, it’s safe to say that your CBD products are likely derived from hemp, and not marijuana.

You may find that companies’ claims about CBD and its benefits are vague. That’s because the FDA is stringently clear that hemp CBD sellers can’t make claims about their products, which leaves consumers needing to seek information on their own. I always recommend doing additional research, and consulting with others who use CBD products to find the best fit for you.

2. How is the product made?

A variety of methods can be used to extract CBD from the hemp flower to produce a hemp oil product. It’s important to look for a brand that’s transparent about its extraction methods. Are any hexane or GMO solvents used? What type of carrier oil is blended with the hemp extract? Is the oil organic, and does it enhance the absorption of the hemp CBD as does organic MCT oil? Are there additives such as natural flavors or GMO ingredients? Does the seller provide third-party product testing?

3. What is the country of origin?

Many leading CBD brands source their hemp from Europe or other countries, and don’t declare the country of origin. Not only does choosing an American-grown CBD help support the US economy and our farmers, RE Botanicals offers USDA certified organic hemp CBD. Organic CBD is higher quality and safer than CBD that has been treated with pesticides and other chemicals.

4. Is the CBD organic?

On the topic of organic CBD, how we grow crops has a major impact on our environment and on climate change. More than 70% of all hemp planted in the USA is grown using chemical fertilizers that taint our streams, rivers, and oceans via runoff. Organic farming helps build healthy soils while sequestering carbon from the atmosphere, which lessens the impact of climate change. Many hemp brands claim to be organic but have no documentation, so just look for the USDA organic symbol. When you choose certified-organic hemp, you’re voting for a better future.

