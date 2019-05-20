The Indianapolis 500 race on May 26 will be exciting not just for the fans of the racing sport, but also for the CBD industry.

Craft 1861 will be the first CBD company to sponsor a team on the track in Indianapolis. The company will sponsor the Carlin IndyCar race team at the Indy 500 race following months of collaboration.

Earlier this year, the company sponsored Carlin IndyCar and its drivers in an off season test at the Circuit of the Americas.

Why This Is Important

The annual Indy 500 is one of the most important racing events in North America.

Carlin is one of the largest motor racing teams in the world. Aside from the IndyCar Series, the team also competes in FIA Formula 2, Formula 3, F4 British Championship, BRDC British Formula 3, Euroformula Open Championship, European Le Mans Series, Porsche Supercup and other events.

Establishing a partnership with Carlin IndyCar team opens Craft 1861 for more opportunities for collaboration in other countries as well.

"As a young team to the NTT IndyCar Series we are learning and expanding quickly. To have the backing of Craft 1861, also expanding quickly in a developing industry is very exciting. Hopefully this is the start of a long relationship with Craft 1861," Team Principal Trevor Carlin said in a statement.

Photo credit: momentcaptured1, Flickr