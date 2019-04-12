Preparing For Toronto: Top Investors To Discuss New Opportunities In Cannabis

It's that time again. The Benzinga Events team is busy planning for the third Cannabis Capital Conference back in one of our favorite spots and the heart of the cannabis industry—Toronto.

The cannabis industry is constantly developing, from market expansions and stock volatility to recent regulations and everything in-between. Benzinga recruits only the best executives and thought leaders for our conference, and this event is no exception.

Ahead of the April 17-18 event, the Benzinga Events team will showcase our exciting topics and discussions.

The Discussion

2018 was a historic year for the cannabis sector, highlighted by recreational legalization in Canada. Multiple public cannabis companies took advantage of the changing landscape to flex their muscles and attempt to establish a first mover advantage.

According to a new report, sales of legal cannabis in Canada alone could soar from $569 million in 2018 to $5.2 billion by 2024. Investors that missed the initial run-up in cannabis stocks are now looking for the next big company or catalyst in the cannabis space.

Sorting out potential winners can be a daunting task, but a panel of experts will come equipped with their best advice on how to identify future investment opportunities.

The Speakers

Tim Seymour, CNBC personality and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management, will moderate a panel of experts. Come listen to:

Tahira Rehmatullah, Managing Director, Hypur Ventures ;

; Jon Trauben, Partner, Altitude Investment Management ;

; Narbe Alexandrian, President, Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF); and

(OTC: CNPOF); and Matt Hawkins, Managing Principal, Cresco Capital Partners.

Check out the full agenda here and watch our LP panel from the Miami Cannabis Capital Conference here.

