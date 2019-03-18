Catch The Benzinga Cannabis Team In Toronto And Denver This Month

The Benzinga Cannabis team is out on tour, reporting on big developments in the cannabis world.

Managing Director Javier Hasse will be in Denver, Colorado this week for the NCIA's Cannabis Caucus.

Javier will then be at Avicanna’s second annual symposium, The Emergence of Biopharmaceutical Cannabinoids – From Research & Development to Clinical Translation, in Toronto on March 25. Javier will be speaking on the panel “Canada’s Leadership Position in the Emerging Global Industry,” alongside Avicanna’s Aras Azadian, BMO Capital Markets’ Michael Astone, Prohibition Partners’ Stephen Murphy and CannTrust's Kaivan Talachian.

Also in Toronto that week will be Benzinga Cannabis staff writer Andrew Ward.

For Europe-related issues, contact Alex Oleinic.

The Benzinga Cannabis team is always traveling. Shoot us a message any time to find out when they will hit your city next.

For news tips and pitches, please email editorial@benzinga.com

And make sure to get your tickets for the Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto, April 17-18, following this link.