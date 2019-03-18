Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Catch The Benzinga Cannabis Team In Toronto And Denver This Month
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 18, 2019 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Catch The Benzinga Cannabis Team In Toronto And Denver This Month

The Benzinga Cannabis team is out on tour, reporting on big developments in the cannabis world.

Managing Director Javier Hasse will be in Denver, Colorado this week for the NCIA's Cannabis Caucus.

Javier will then be at Avicanna’s second annual symposium, The Emergence of Biopharmaceutical Cannabinoids – From Research & Development to Clinical Translation, in Toronto on March 25. Javier will be speaking on the panel “Canada’s Leadership Position in the Emerging Global Industry,” alongside Avicanna’s Aras Azadian, BMO Capital Markets’ Michael Astone, Prohibition Partners’ Stephen Murphy and CannTrust's Kaivan Talachian.

Also in Toronto that week will be Benzinga Cannabis staff writer Andrew Ward.

For Europe-related issues, contact Alex Oleinic.

The Benzinga Cannabis team is always traveling. Shoot us a message any time to find out when they will hit your city next.

For news tips and pitches, please email editorial@benzinga.com

And make sure to get your tickets for the Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto, April 17-18, following this link.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Events Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
What Cannabis Retailers Can Learn From Marie Kondo
Green Check Verified's CEO On Cannabis Regtech: 'Compliance Can't Simply Be Stated As A Mantra'
Nielsen, Headset, Deloitte Form Strategic Alliance To Provide Canadian Cannabis Data
New Jersey Governor, State Democrats Resolve Cannabis Sticking Points, Likely Paving Way For Legalization Vote Soon
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Korea ETF Is Luring Traders