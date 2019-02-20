Market Overview

Video: Zack Darling Explains How To Use Data And Research To Create Differentiated Cannabis Marketing
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2019 9:46am
“There’s a brand brawl coming to the cannabis industry," says Zack Darling, CEO at cannabis-focused creative agency The Hybrid Creative.

Darling reveals how cannabis marketing is coming into its own - even with imposed restrictions, driven by data, research and the need for differentiation and authenticity when starting a brand.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

Video: Hypur's Tyler Beuerlein Explains Cannabis Industry Banking And Tax Issues

Video: As Cannabis Goes Mainstream, What Type Of New Products Will Be Developed?

