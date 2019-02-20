Video: Zack Darling Explains How To Use Data And Research To Create Differentiated Cannabis Marketing
“There’s a brand brawl coming to the cannabis industry," says Zack Darling, CEO at cannabis-focused creative agency The Hybrid Creative.
Darling reveals how cannabis marketing is coming into its own - even with imposed restrictions, driven by data, research and the need for differentiation and authenticity when starting a brand.
This video was originally posted on Green Flower.
