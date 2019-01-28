Video: Arcview's Troy Dayton Shares Advice For Cannabis Businesses

“I’ve seen thousands of pitches.”

In this impactful presentation, Arcview's Troy Dayton goes into the available investment tiers, best practices for raising capital, and how to interest investors by honing your winning pitch (and avoiding common presentation errors).

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

