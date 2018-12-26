Oregon To Allow Medical Marijuana Delivery In Areas Where Sales Are Banned

Medical marijuana will become more accessible to patients in Oregon, as the state's cannabis regulator has introduced rules that expand the places where marijuana can be delivered.

What Happened

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission — the authority responsible for overseeing marijuana in the state — introduced rules that would allow patients to order medical pot and have it delivered even in regions that have banned sales of weed.

In addition, the regulator increased the amount of pot that medical marijuana consumers can buy in one trip from the 1-ounce limit set in August to 8 ounces.

The OLCC also installed a temporary rule for hemp producers to continue operating following the legalization of the plant under the 2018 Farm Bill signed Thursday by President Donald Trump. Some certificates related to hemp operations would have expired next month.

Learn, connect or raise money at the Cannabis Capital Conference, the leading event for connecting cannabis companies to investors.

Why It's Important

The new rules should significantly simplify the lives of medical marijuana patients in Oregon. The ban on sales in certain regions and the 1-ounce limit had forced some patients or their caregivers to travel across the state multiple times.

The number of medical marijuana consumers in Oregon is estimated at around 50,000. The state became one of the first to decriminalize possession of small quantities of weed, and in 1998 it became one of the first states to legalize marijuana for medical use.

The new medical marijuana rules take effect Dec. 28. Work is underway on permanent rules and regulations concerning hemp and CBD products that are expected in February.

Related Links:

FDA: CBD Products Mostly Illegal

Canadian Government Releases Proposed Cannabis Edible Regulations