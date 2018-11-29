Video: Using Cannabis To Treat PTSD

This powerful video shows you, step-by-step, how and why cannabis works so well for PTSD.

Get actionable tips on how to safely get started with cannabis, which types of cannabis to focus on, and even how this plant could be used to potentially prevent PTSD in the first place.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. Click here to learn more about the event, which takes place Jan. 15-16 in Miami, Florida.