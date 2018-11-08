Video: With New States Legalizing Marijuana, Here's How To Shop At A Cannabis Dispensary

Many people are nervous, intimidated or overwhelmed at the idea of going to a cannabis dispensary.

If you live in a state where cannabis is legal for adult-use, then it’s high time to visit. Join Nurse Heather for this online cannabis tutorial as she helps assuage your fears by providing important points on what to expect and how to act at a dispensary - and even shares some shopping tips as well.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.