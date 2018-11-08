Market Overview

Video: With New States Legalizing Marijuana, Here's How To Shop At A Cannabis Dispensary
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2018 7:39am   Comments
Video: With New States Legalizing Marijuana, Here's How To Shop At A Cannabis Dispensary

Many people are nervous, intimidated or overwhelmed at the idea of going to a cannabis dispensary.

If you live in a state where cannabis is legal for adult-use, then it’s high time to visit. Join Nurse Heather for this online cannabis tutorial as she helps assuage your fears by providing important points on what to expect and how to act at a dispensary - and even shares some shopping tips as well.

Benzinga, which recently brought 600 investors to Toronto for the first-ever Cannabis Capital Conference, is hosting the Michigan Cannabis Business Roundtable at its Detroit headquarters Friday, Nov. 9.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

Posted-In: dispensary Green Flower Heather Manus Nurse Heather weedCannabis Markets Media Best of Benzinga

