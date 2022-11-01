ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

How The 60/40 Portfolio Stacks Up With The S&amp;P 500

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 1, 2022 12:03 PM | 2 min read

A portfolio consisting of 60% stocks and 40% bonds had a golden age from the 1980s — until recently.
The combination offers investors risk-adjusted returns that are frequently on par with, or greater to, those of the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

The 60/40 portfolio faced significant challenges this year due to ongoing inflation and looming recession fears. As a result, some speculators announced the death of the 60/40 investing strategy.

Read Also: Analyst Sees S&P 500 Surging Over 10% Tomorrow If Fed Takes These 2 Actions

A 60/40 portfolio invested in line with benchmark U.S. stock and bond indexes lost 34% between Jan. 1 and Oct. 21, according to data from Bank of America. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 lost 19.58%.

Only two calendar years have been worse for bonds. Both years occurred during the Great Depression.

"Since 1976 there have been nine years when the 60/40 portfolio posted negative returns," research director Scott Opsal of The Leuthold Group wrote.

"Three of those years barely registered negative, and three others stopped short of a 5% overall loss. The only two annual declines of more than 5% came in the depths of severe equity bear markets in 2002 and 2008, and in both cases, bonds delivered positive returns to temper the overall loss."

The 60/40 portfolio is intended for moderate risk and moderate rewards. During the past 30 years, it has produced a 7.9% annualized return.

This relies on the fact that, while the stock market and bond market both decline, they rarely do so simultaneously. Investment experts refer to this as having a low (or negative) correlation.

The Federal Reserve has started the biggest six-month increase in interest rates in 41 years in reaction to runaway inflation. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 20% over the course of the year due to market concern that the Fed's measures could push the economy into a recession.

The broad bond market has decreased by more than 15% since the start of the year. Bond prices and interest rates are moving in opposite directions.

A $10,000 investment in the broad bond market in early 2022, with dividends reinvested, would currently be worth $8,450. That's a loss of $1,550, or 15.5%.

Next: Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BondsEconomicsFederal ReserveMarketsTrading IdeasGeneral