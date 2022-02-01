Canna Advisors, an advisory services provider focused on cannabis business development, announced the expansion of its corporate headquarters to New York City, supplementing the company’s presence in Boulder, CO.

Coinciding with the corporate expansion, Canna Advisors announced its inaugural “Pitch Deck” competition, giving entrepreneurs interested in entering the cannabis industry across New York state the opportunity to kick-start their company.

The “Pitch Deck” competition is an open call for cannabis entrepreneurs in New York to submit new business proposals for assessment by a select panel of expert judges, spanning investment and cannabis industry backgrounds. Judges will analyze contestants’ plans based on various factors, including license-preparedness, degree of innovation and social equity components, among other criteria.

The top 10 contestants will then be asked to present their plans in webinar format for a final assessment. Those selected will be given a chance to win between $50,000 and $500,000 in investor funding, as well as $150,000 worth of advisory counsel from the team at Canna Advisors.

“We’re extremely excited to be expanding a formal presence to New York City–the epicenter of emerging cannabis markets in the eastern United States,” said Jay Czarkowski, founding partner of Canna Advisors.

“The market in New York will likely forever change the trajectory of our industry, through both inserted capital and through innovation in the adjacent industries locally. We expect to see a rush of investor interest in the region. It’s part of our corporate mission to help cannabis entrepreneurs across the country achieve their loftiest dreams, and we couldn’t think of any better way to show our full support for the local New York community than with the inaugural ‘Pitch Deck’ competition.”

Canna Advisors’ new offices will be located in midtown Manhattan to serve both their existing and expanding roster of clients operating within emerging cannabis markets along the east coast.

The company, so far, has provided services in more than 33 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and in other international markets, including Canada and Europe.

Applications must be submitted by March 15 before midnight PST. Entrepreneurs interested in entering the competition may begin the application process by following the instructions at: www.thinkcanna.com/pitchdeck