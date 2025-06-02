Dow Exits DowAksa JV, Stays Course On 'Best-Owner' Strategy

Dow Inc. DOW disclosed the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to divest its 50% stake in DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV to its joint venture partner, Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.Ş, for about $125 million.

The proceeds imply an enterprise value of around 10 times the projected operating EBITDA for 2025 after factoring in debt.

With this transaction, Aksa will become the sole owner of DowAksa.

Dow's decision to exit the joint venture, established in 2012, aligns with its "best-owner mindset" strategy, which emphasizes concentrating on core, high-value downstream operations.

The proceeds from the sale will contribute to the company's balanced approach to capital allocation.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

In April, the company reported that first-quarter 2025 sales declined 3% year over year to $10.431 billion. It beat the consensus of $10.24 billion, and adjusted EPS came in at 2 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 1 cent loss.

Price Action: DOW shares are down 0.14% at $27.70 premarket at the last check on Monday.

