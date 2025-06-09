Dan Ives Remains Bullish On TSLA Stock Despite Trump, Elon Musk Feud, Expects Regulatory Framework For Robotaxis

Wedbush Securities' managing director Dan Ives has reiterated his bullish views on Tesla Inc. TSLA despite tense relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: "Trump/Musk going from BFFs to frenemies does not change our bullish view of the autonomous path looking forward," Ives said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.

The Tesla bull then shared how he still expects President Trump to introduce a federal regulatory framework for autonomous driving in the country, something that CEO Musk has pushed for in the past.

Why It Matters: Ives' views come in following Musk's outburst on the social media platform X, where he had criticized the president over his Big Beautiful Bill, which subsequently led to Tesla losing over $153 billion in market capitalization.

However, the feud could be headed for a truce as signaled by Trump in an interview. "It's going very well, never done better," he said, hinting at a possible reconciliation between the two.

Elsewhere, Tesla will launch its robotaxi service in Austin on June 12, with the company already having tested unsupervised FSD in the city ahead of schedule, according to Musk.

