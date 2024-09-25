Starbucks Is Serving Classy Afternoon Tea In Tokyo And Its Not A Cheap Affair

In a move to attract tea enthusiasts, Starbucks Corp SBUX has unveiled a new afternoon tea set at its Reserve Roastery in Tokyo.

What Happened: The new offering, known as the Roastery Pasticcini Flight, will be available from Oct. 1-31. It includes three new autumn-themed pastries and a variety of teas. Priced at 6,050 yen ($41.94), the set is served in 90-minute slots at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. daily.

The pastries featured in the set are Mele, Rum Raisin Fromage, and Vignolata, each providing distinct flavors and textures. Tea options include Kagabo Hojicha, Spice Apple Cider, Citrus Lavender Sage, and Rwandan Black Tea.

Due to the high demand for Starbucks’ previous afternoon tea set in 2021, which sold out quickly, advance reservations are recommended.

See Also: Warren Buffett Moves: Berkshire Hathaway Reduces Bank Of America Holdings By $863M

Why It Matters: This new offering comes at a time when Starbucks is undergoing significant changes in its leadership and strategy. Recently, Michael Conway, the North American CEO, resigned after just six months in the role. His departure marks the end of his 11-year tenure at the company.

Additionally, Brian Niccol, the new CEO, has outlined a vision to reconnect Starbucks with its community coffeehouse roots. He aims to enhance the in-store experience by emphasizing comfortable seating and distinguishing between “to-go” and “for-here” services.

However, Niccol’s tenure has not been without controversy. His decision to commute between his California home and the Seattle headquarters using a company jet has sparked environmental concerns.

Moreover, Starbucks’ operator in Malaysia, Berjaya Food Bhd., recently reported a significant loss due to anti-Israel boycotts, highlighting the various challenges the company faces globally.

Read Next:

Image Via Pixabay